SWIMINISTA presents the little black swimsuit dress.





With a fully customizable ultra-sexy silhouette, the One-Piece Cheerful brings Founder to life Andra Bernholtzthe vision of a world in which every body is a beach body LAGUNA BEACH, California. (February 3, 2021): With its cheerful classic-style one-piece, SWIMINISTA Founder Andra Bernholtz does the impossible: to create a world in which all women can be confident in their bodies on the beach! Rock & Republic co-founder and serial mompreneur pioneers a better swimsuit experience, with custom, fully adjustable fits in sizes A-DD that provide ultra-flattering support for every unique figure. Regarded as the little black swim dress, the Black Cheerful One-Piece accentuates the best of every physique, becoming an instant classic and the must-have versatile costume for real women around the world. We spend all this time looking for underwear that fits perfectly and supports our body during the day, but the same design technology is not reflected in swimming, says Bernholtz. It sounds crazy, considering that it is a garment that we wear in public! Bernholtz is on a mission to actively challenge and transform this frustrating reality. Motivated by a desire to create an uplifting future for her young daughter and all women, her advanced designs include elements crafted around values ​​of self-esteem and empowerment. The classic black Cheerful One-Piece is a shining example, offering a sexy and supportive silhouette designed for movement. The epitome of chic – with just a hint of cheek – this tastefully low-cut modern piece offers the following key design cues: Sustainable design with eco-luxury recycled nylon fabric made from plastic bottles for an ultra-soft, comfortable and durable suit

A truly personalized fit with adjustable links on the front and back for any modification when we gain or lose curves

with adjustable links on the front and back for any modification when we gain or lose curves Contouring support with a subtly gathered back and bottom that hug the curves in the right places, as well as an exclusive Power Mesh lining that provides solid and reliable lift Embrace the bold and empowered reality of SWIMINISTA in which every season is a swimsuit season and every body is a beach body. Dare to be visible for all the right reasons. Get attention without excuses. Check out the One-Piece Cheerful and experience the swimsuit, raised to suit you. Available in five distinctive colors and prints, including the classic must-have black, the One-Piece Cheerful is proof that an inspired design CAN truly be suitable for everyone. Choose from sizes XS-XL and cup sizes A-DD for a custom fit to suit your unique body. I’m really proud of this campaign, we did a photoshoot with real women, of all different ethnicities in sizes XS-XL, in my hometown of Laguna Beach, says Bernholtz. Buy the Happy One-Piece ($ 165), along with a brand new one SWIMINISTA Mommy and Me collection for women and young people, at SWIMINISTA.com. Also check out a luxurious and eco-friendly collection of versatile machine washable masks made from recycled Italian fabric and designed to be worn three ways: as a face mask, scarf or headband ($ 22 each). Standard shipping is always free anywhere in the United States on orders over $ 100, or enjoy a standard flat rate of $ 8 for orders under $ 100. Next day and two day options are also available. To follow @SWIMINISTA on Instagram for style ideas, new releases and brand updates. SWIMINISTA: finally discover your new favorite costume! # # # About Swiminista: Rock & Republic co-founder Andra Bernholtz brings SWIMINISTA, a brand new collection of comfy and ultra-chic swimwear made from luxury recycled fabrics and featuring custom adjustable fits in sizes A-DD. In an effort to give women the confidence to celebrate their own bodies while reducing the impact of the swimming industry on the planet, SWIMINISTA relies on high quality fabric made from post-consumer plastics. to create sexy and supportive pieces made for movement. Using the SWIMINISTA Custom Fit Guide, shoppers can select their ideal style and enter details about their jeans and bra sizes to easily find the right suit to complement their unique body. With the company’s low-key Try At Home option, buyers can choose a selection of costumes to try on, decide which ones to keep, and return the rest. Discover the new era of eco-friendly and supportive swimwear in the SWIMINISTA online store, along with care tips and updates on the company’s efforts to give back, both at the level global and local. Buy the SWIMINISTA collection exclusively on SWIMINISTA.com and follow on Instagram @SWIMINISTA for style ideas, new releases and brand updates.

