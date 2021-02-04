Cidenna CEO Khalil Walthour gives advice on fashion photography

For fashion brands, hiring a photographer can be a confrontational process. Cidenna CEO Khalil Walthour knows this all too well and has shared tips on navigating the tricky labyrinth of fashion photography.

Toxic photography tormented the series of many photo shoots. Brands have had to take responsibility for accidents just as much as photographers. In other cases, the models can be incompatible with the brands and cause problems for the productions.

Cidenna, and its founder Khalil Walthour understands the perils of fashion photography, and they’ve found a temporary solution.

Khalil Walthour – Fashion designer and photographer

Born and raised in Hinesville, Georgia, 45 minutes from Savannah, Walthour was known for be a photographer, before deciding to design clothes.

“I followed in my older sister’s footsteps behind the lens, photographing for other brands, weddings and events. [I photographed] sports events for my high school as a main task [during my] high school years. Khalil Walthour

Fashion designer, founder of Cidenna, Khalil Walthour. PHOTO CREDIT: Khalil Walthour

Now living in Atlanta itself, Walthour took his photography with him on his sartorial conquest of the fashion industry.

Founded in the winter of 2019, Cidenna is an original idea of ​​Walthour. He first explored his taste for fashion during his time in elementary school in which his school district required uniforms.

“For someone who lives for good style and a bit of rebellion, I decided to accessorize the uniforms for myself and a few friends. Bands, Js, Nikes – different socks, bandanas – [or] anything I could get my hands on. Then I had a revelation: why not do this all the time? So that I can express myself my way. “ Khalil Walthour

Fashion designer, Cidenna Streetwear by Khalil Walthour. PHOTO CREDIT: Khalil Walthour

Self-expression is the best advice a fashion designer can offer

His classmates were asking for his help in styling their daily hair. Proof that Walthour has been giving fashion advice, inside or outside of photography, for quite some time.

Walthour used this experience as the basis for Cidenna. Forgoing the aesthetic of button-up shirts and school uniform pants, Walthour created the heart of Cidenna clothing by opting for sweatpants and hoodies.

“It was something that I could personally place my fingerprint on and inspire. Cidenna is the product of my creative flow. It’s Vogue, it’s Street. See a need in [fashion] where there was once a void, recalls Walthour. He continues, as a person who lives and thrives on creativity, I seek inspirations in fashion, design, patterns and music. Khalil Walthour

Cidenna’s sales reach the world in the European, Canadian, American and Japanese markets. And it is a testament to the way Walthour markets his brand and gives advice through his photography.

Fashion designer, Cidenna Streetwear by Khalil Walthour. PHOTO CREDIT: Khalil Walthour

Cidenna visuals and Walthour’s design approach

Khalil Walthour keeps Cidenna’s visual aesthetic in a minimalist realm. He mimics his brand’s tonal aesthetic and translates it into his simple use of a background, camera, light, and an intriguing figure to style and shape.

Finding models and a photographer is a challenge for any brand, but Cidenna has struggled when it comes to talent. Still, the advice he gives as a fashion photographer can help anyone in both industries.

Walthour reflects:

“Experiences [for me] varied; I have had good and bad. The worst cases were the photographers who didn’t get the shots I wanted. Or we get super distracted during the shoot. [They were] not completing the task, leaving me with photos that I couldn’t even use for my website. “ Khalil Walthour

Walthour decided as a fashion designer to photograph his line. Usually, this isn’t recommended – unless you’re Karl Lagerfeld – because brands want to involve specific artists in their democratic and creative process.

Walthour responded to the issues he faced as a producer of sets by becoming the creative director of visual presentation for Cidenna.

Fashion designer, Cidenna Streetwear by Khalil Walthour. PHOTO CREDIT: Khalil Walthour

What advice does Walthour have for fashion photography and model management?

Walthour currently uses a FujiFilm TX2 for studio and location shoots, but with a very editorial aesthetic in Cidenna’s visual presentation.

The Cidenna brand nevertheless has a streetwear-style studio aesthetic. Walthour says, “The FujiFilm TX2 can connect to my phone wirelessly, making it easier for me to view each photo as it is taken. I take this camera everywhere with me – it is a very inexpensive gem.

Focused on the vision he has for his brand, Walthour is forging a very unique path.

He talks about his photograph of Cidenna; “Having great visuals, whether it’s photos or videos for your brand, is very important to following customers and expressing your brand identity. I have to ask myself: would I be shopping from a brand without visuals or something appealing to look at? “

Models were sometimes just as difficult for Walthour to manage.

“I have had experiences where [models] would call the day of the shoot, recalls Walthour. He finally began to contract the models. Conversely, he found that it was not always a foolproof plan. Walthour remembers, I had models that came forward with little experience and gave me dynamic shots that I could work with. Khalil Walthour

Fashion designer, Cidenna Streetwear by Khalil Walthour. PHOTO CREDIT: Khalil Walthour

What’s next for Walthour and Cidenna?

Walthour intends to make their brand more visible through their brand visuals and fashion design, of course. He intends to work with influencers and collaborate on projects with – not just photographers – but musical artists, influencers and the music industry.

Walthour certainly maintains an admiration for what photographers do. Declaring himself “always inspired by the talents of Kombucci, Banvoa, Deana lawson, Tyler mitchell, and many more.”

Walthour humbly grew his brand during a pandemic. And his creativity has been blocked by such and he wants his work to reflect.

“[These] the photographers have amazing work and you can tell they put every ounce of their creative side into their retouching, ”says Walthour.

“The pandemic has not stifled my creativity. In fact, it allowed me to see a need for new styles as many of us change places of comfort. Being in quarantine allowed me to maintain my creative flow by using my free time to create. “ Khalil Walthour

Look for this article on PAGE Magazine.