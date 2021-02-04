Kelly Brook catches the eye in a chic belted dress and baker’s hat as she arrives at work

She has kept fans entertained throughout the coronavirus pandemic with her driving show.

And Kelly Brook proved there is no rest for bad guys by arriving at Heart FM Studios for another edition of their radio show in central London on Wednesday.

The presenter, 41, made sure all eyes were on her as she wore a dark purple dress for work, complete with a chic black belt.

Elevating the style, the diffuser paired her pullover ensemble with a pair of suede heeled boots, while carrying a sophisticated black coat in one hand.

The actress rounded things off by accessorizing with a baker’s hat and carrying her essentials in a chain shoulder bag from Chanel.

Straight hair framed her stunning features, while her complexion was accentuated with rosy makeup.

Late last year, the media personality revealed that her weight had climbed to size 16 during the first lockdown, but she has since dropped two dress sizes.

The TV and radio star has also admitted to modifying her social media images in the past to recreate the ’20-year-old version’ of herself after struggling to come to terms with her figure.

Brunette beauty Kelly told MailOnline: ‘I would do the 20 year old version of myself. It has been a process for me to come to terms with my new body and my new life. So now pretty much what you see on my Instagram is who I am.

“ Some of the selfies that I take, although I don’t digitally enhance them, they are beautifully lit and I know how to take a great photo of myself. It is also a kind of cheat.

The model, who was accused of using Photoshop in 2018 when she appeared to make herself look slimmer in a photo with boyfriend Jeremy Parisi, in Ascot, added: ‘It’s a terrible message to send if I began to edit images digitally.

“It’s not fair, so I wouldn’t do that. Not to say in the past, I didn’t do that! When I was a size 16, I was like “this is not what I look like!”

