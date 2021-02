LeMond Bicycles relaunches with electric carbon models

If there’s one characteristic that defines trailblazing cycling hero Greg LeMond, his fearlessness. In 1986, in a sport dominated by Europeans for a century, the famous anti-doping prodigy became the first and only American to legitimately win the most brutal race of cyclists, the 21-stage, 2,200-mile Tour de France. And he did it on a carbon fiber bike (another first) at a time when steel still dominated the pro peloton. Shortly after this historic victory, he was nearly killed in a hunting accident. But rather than quitting, LeMond pushed his way back with a lead that still riddled his chest, liver and heart to inhumanely win the Tour in 1989 and 90. Subsequently, as Big Dope inexorably took over major teams, LeMond publicly fought for the integrity of the sport, exposing the systemic cheating that brought down Lance Armstrong and others. And now, more intrepid than ever, the champion is relaunching his bike brand and developing the future of carbon fiber in the hills of Tennessee. His first new models? Two visionary, lightweight carbon fiber e-bikes: the Prolog, a flat bar ripper, and the Dutch, a reinvention of the classic Hollands city cruiser (from $ 4,500; lemond.com), shown below, respectively. Both offer seamless electric boost and carbon unibody construction, including integrated handlebars and lights, fenders and, for the Dutch, a basket and rear rack. A non-electric racing bike, the Road, will debut this spring. Gravel and mountain lines are also in preparation. Cycling is transformational, says LeMond, pictured on the Prolog below. I always wanted my wife, who has never traveled long distances, to experience it. With an electric bicycle, she arrives. I truly believe that the beauty of cycling is that beyond health and fitness it will play a huge role in the future of transportation, helping the environment and making cities better. This is what is exciting.



