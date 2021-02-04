20 Gender Fluid Clothing Brands 2021 Best Gender Fluid Brands





courtesy Let me be clear: everything is smooth if you want! You don’t need a brand to specifically qualify as “unisex” to wear it. While Harry Styles has received praise – and totally unnecessary reactions, uh – for his recent Vogue cover shoot, in which he donned a dress, genre fluid fashion has long been part of the LGBTQ + community. I mean, it’s downright liberating to not have your outfits dependent on whether something is in the “men” or “women” section when shopping. So yeah, androgynous fashion has been around for a while (Grace Jones and David Bowie prob come to mind, right?), But that’s is take steam. Many other brands are embracing this new standard, from newcomers like Naclo Apparel to long-established brands like Equipment. Here, we’ve rounded up 20 flowing clothing brands that have some really standout designs, and the bonus is that you can share them with your SO and friends – or keep them to yourself. Keep shopping below for these colorful designs that will guarantee you compliments the next time you wear them. Advertising – Continue Reading Below 1 Pyer moss Classic Logo Cropped Hoodie Feel free to swap Moss’s designs with your partner, as you’ll both look great in his colorful sweatshirts, sporty jackets and logo tees. 2 Phlemuns Tank top – White / Lime James Flemons founded his brand as gender inclusive and his mantra is ‘if you like it, wear it’. I don’t mind if I do with this tank top with green contrasting stitching. 3 Wales Bonner Blue Adidas Originals Edition Logo T-Shirt Many of this brand’s styles are tailored and structured (think blazers and pants), but even the most casual pieces appeal to everyone. I love this sporty top from the Adidas collaboration. 4 Pangaia PPRMINT ™ Organic Cotton Oversized T-Shirt Pangaia’s colorful and bold sweatshirts and loungewear are for anyone who wants to feel comfortable but also want to make a statement. Plus, the durable fabric and dye is a bonus. 5 Eckhaus Latta Brown baby t-shirt Lapped Eckhaus Latta

ssense.com $ 160.00 For those who prefer acid wash jeans and trendy tees, this brand is for you. 6 K.ngsley White ribbed “Romain” tank top Inspired by nightlife and “going out” (remember those days?), Designer Kingsley Gbadegesin created the perfect daring tank top for every gender to wear. seven Alex mill Wyatt Bold Stripe Shirt Alex Mill’s vibrant color palette mixed with his uniform look makes his clothes easy and easy to put on. For example, take this striped shirt, which you can imagine being worn by both men and women. 8 The whole world Brushed jogging pants theentireworld.com $ 88.00 Yet another fun sweatshirt brand that anyone can join. He also offers other pieces, like t-shirts, coats, sweaters and more, just as versatile as his loungewear. Specializing in quality basics in soft Egyptian cotton v, this label transcends the genre. ten Big Bud Press Short sleeve jumpsuit – Clay Red The Los Angeles-based brand specializes in unisex styles and its exceptional bold combinations are available in a range of colors. 11 Daily newspaper Ecar Hoodie Pastel Turquoise This brand’s streetwear aesthetic lends itself to unisex designs, such as hoodies, loose sweatshirts, fitted blazers and logo jackets. 12 69 in the world Duck pants Prepare for all that is oversized with this brand specializing in bleached pieces, denim and extra roomy silhouettes. 13 FEAT Clothing BlanketBlend Hoodie “BlanketBlend” hoodies are fan favorites at Feat, but it also offers joggers, sweatshirts and shorts for everyone to match their comfy sweaters. 14 NaClo Clothing “CLOUD” short set Tie-dye sweatshirts for the whole family! Seriously. Co-founder Jamie Williams and his family wore them in their greeting card. 15 Telfar x Tennis Converse Short Sleeve T-Shirt Telfar’s shopping bags are iconic now, but his clothes are just as stylish. Low-key styles, from graphic tees to track jackets, are the ones everyone looks great in. 16 Presage Mountain Tableau embroidered cotton bowling shirt matchesfashion.com $ 445.00 Designer Emily Bode focuses on menswear, but her pieces are for anyone who appreciates details like patchwork and embroidery, as well as a vintage look. 17 Come back like a flower Oatmeal set Just another brand that proves hoodies are fluid between the sexes. CBAAF’s Oatmeal Sets with Blue Tie Dye will be the one you and your SO won’t want to take off. 18 Jean Nudie Barney Tie Dye Purple Denim for everyone! Nudie Jeans offers a variety of fits for men and women and their jackets, shirts and knitwear are just as versatile. 19 EQUIPMENT Polka dot shirt This label still has amazing buttons. In February 2020, she launched a flowing genre collection, which also includes this cute green polka dot number. 20 Tombolo Mar di Gras (eggshell) tombolocompany.com $ 128.00 A unisex brand dedicated to vacation shirts? Count on me. Tombolo’s prints and materials give any outfit a luxurious beach feel. Lauren Adhav

Associate fashion editor

I’m Cosmopolitan Associate Fashion Editor and I write about all the trends, top celebrity fashion moments and why wide leg jeans are basically the best. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io

