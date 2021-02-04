How the Caftan became a surprise hit in quarantine

The COVID-19 pandemic has robbed us of a lot of things. A sense of security. Maybe our jobs. Certainly all confidence in our health systems and policies. But if there’s one thing, those of us lucky enough to be homebound are eager to forgive, his pants. There is only one item of clothing that can really capture this vibe and it is not a pair of sweatpants. No, the real lockdown spirit garment is the caftan.

Little more than a large piece of fabric with a hole for the neck, the liberating garment plays a prominent role in reruns of Golden girls and on beach goers on the Greek Islands. While focused on comfort, kaftans are more of a style statement than, say, your coffee stained bathrobe. (This, of course, also makes a statement: I gave up).

Caftans have been timeless from the Ottoman Empire until now, says designer Monica Patel-Cohn. His Brooklyn-based brand, Of them, transforms handmade textiles and sarees from India into caftans and tunics. They dress you up and make you feel stylish, with some ease regardless of your shape, and that’s the secret.

And while at least in the West kaftans are not worn as often by men, Randall Bachner of the unisex brand Marrakshi life noticed more guys were trying on the garment lately. When it comes to broadening minds and people opening their minds to gender and forms, I think the world and especially men are getting more liberal, he says. The caftan is entering more populations.

A former fashion photographer, Bachner moved from New York to Morocco and in 2013 founded his brand that celebrates textiles hand-woven by local artisans in his workshop in Marrakech. Her durable, made-to-order line, including her lightweight Spring / Summer 2021 line which was discontinued on January 14, often features loose, boxy caftans and tunics.

Oday Shakar made the caftan the center of a new project. A former designer of luxury women’s clothing, Shakar launched the Kaftkoa brand of gender-neutral kaftans for all body types last April, with co-founders Dana Quadri and James Adelman. The wispy clothing brands, with rich colors and bold patterns, quickly found fans at Billy Porter and other stars, as well as over 10,000 customers sprinting to catch new drops that often sold out within hours. Right now there are four different versions on offer, from the semi-sheer polyester chiffon to the comfort-focused Kozy Bear that looks like a Snuggie hybrid hoodie to the Care bearcomplete with removable bear ears.

The looks started out almost like a lark. While on Fire Island with boyfriend Kyle in August 2019, Shakar wondered why there aren’t good kaftans for different body types, including taller guys who like to rock a dress sometimes. . Back home in New York, he started drawing parts and sent samples.

The samples arrived at her doorstep in March 2020, 23 days of isolation at her 500 square foot apartment in East Village. I put on the samples and immediately felt that feeling of joy and started dancing in my living room, he says. I was completely impressed with the feel of the fabric and the quality of the prints. After an impromptu iPhone photoshoot on his emergency exit, he launched a pre-order on his personal social media pages. The press release sold out in three hours.

While Kaftko was initially popular among homosexuals in New York City, Shakar sees posts from people of all genders wearing his designs. Caftan fans tie clothes into tops to wear with jeans, or wear them loose to relax around the house. He also landed fans further away. My whole family is from the Middle East, he says. And all the men in my family are like, it’s amazing. It reminds us of the clothes we grew up on.