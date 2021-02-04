Men’s football returns in 2021 with a new mindset – The Daily Aztec

On a typical fall Friday evening, the sun sets over Montezuma Road as the stadium lights come on. Fans walk into the stands of the SDSU Sports Deck as the whistle blows to signal the match is underway.

The SDSU Sports Deck, home of men’s football in San Diego state, has been deserted for more than a year following the postponement of the Pac-12 football conference in the spring. The Aztecs ended the last game of their 2019 campaign with a loss to UCLA at home on November 16.

15 months later, the Aztecs prepare to show the Pac-12 what they’re made of. With new head coach Ryan Hopkins, 13 new players on the list and a whole new style of football, the Scarlet and Black are eager to show off the new culture they’ve developed during this unusual COVID offseason.

With the 2021 schedule officially released, Hopkins and his team are counting the days until their first game.

Honestly in some ways it’s a little surreal because we’ve had so many cancellations, we’ve had so many delays, we’ve had so many that we’re going to play, said Hopkins. I always keep my fingers crossed and once the whistle blows I’m like, okay, it’s actually real.

Junior midfielder Laukoa Santos said the team’s emotions run high as they remember the feeling of being swept away by football.

It’s like seeing a family member that you haven’t seen in years, you know, because it’s been over 365 days since we’ve played an actual game, Santos said. The emotions are therefore really strong. I couldn’t be more excited.

Here are four observations to keep in mind as the Aztecs enter their 2021 season.

1. Tackle a tough Pac-12 schedule

Hopkins begins his journey by becoming a head coach for the first time in an unprecedented year with COVID-19. He’s also ready to tackle a schedule in what he has said is one of college football’s toughest conferences.

I mean, the Pac-12 is no joke, Hopkins said. I would say that outside of (the) ACC this is the best football conference in the country. So every game we’re going to play is a big game.

The Pac-12 conference has developed a prestigious name in college football with its results in the NCAA tournament, as well as the high number of players who continue to play professionally in MLS.

Three of the last five national champions have come from the Pac-12, Hopkins said. Everyone’s great, super competitive and we always have high draft picks in MLS.

As a veteran member of the program, Santos knows the challenge of playing in the Pac-12. He can’t wait to see the former three-time national champion, the Stanford Cardinal.

Being in the Pac-12, every game is a challenge, Santos said. The one that turns me on the most is Stanford. They’ve just been a powerhouse of the Pac-12 for years now, and we had a close game last fall. But every game has the same feeling about it. Every game matters when we only have 10 this semester, so it’s almost like every game is a championship in this short season of COVID makeup.

The program presents the Aztecs with the challenge of having to play each team in the conference twice once at home, once on the road. Hopkins is delighted to have the task of changing up his tactics of play when he faces a team for the second time.

As a coach you have to do something different for Game 2, Hopkins said. There’s something you need to change tactically, and so I think there’s a little bit of excitement from that point of view of that familiarity. You have to do something different so I’m a little excited for that myself.

This season presents an opportunity for the conference being open to any team to do a championship race than in previous years. The teams have made adjustments with the departure of the seniors, the players turning professional and all of them have been affected by COVID-19 in one way or another.

Hopkins knows that once the whistle blows, it’s a level playing field for everyone.

There isn’t a game on the schedule that I don’t think will be exciting and it will be an extreme challenge, Hopkins said.

2.15 months away from football allows for additional training and new leadership skills

With the typical fall season of men’s soccer being postponed until the spring, the team had more time to train and begin preparations for the arrival of their time for a season.

The team was able to train five days a week in the fall, where Hopkins focused team training on fitness and core principles of the game.

We had a lot of work in the fall, which was good for building that fitness base, getting to know each other to avoid being away from football for so long, and sort of on some of our principles of the game, said Hopkins.

New technological developments at the SDSU Sports Deck have been another aspect added to team formation.

The program installed a new camera system called Spiideo. The video system tracks the ball from 60 feet in the air, zooming in and sending clips directly to phones for teaching purposes. They also used a Catapult monitoring system to track heart rates.

We wear GPS and heart rate monitors and get a ton of data out of them, Hopkins said. So we were able to teach them how to function more efficiently, where we need them, why we need them to function and how much we need to function. It’s really cool to put all of this technology in place and tie it all together.

Another important technological aspect that the team uses for their training goals is Zoom. The video platform that has become the standard in the COVID world allows Hopkins to show his team’s presentations on the principles of attack and defense.

The biggest part of Hopkins’ preparations for the offseason has been getting to know his team as the new head coach.

As a first-time head coach, a lot of it was getting to know the guys, Hopkins said. You know, like what drives them.

Hopkins also spent time in the fall to develop and conducting a leadership program focusing on character development. 15 players participated in this voluntary program focused on strengthening culture, leadership traits, responsibility, conflict management, racism and social injustice, fear of failure and identity in sport .

We’ve done a lot of character development and we’ve done a lot of cultural development, which obviously is a big, big part of our program, Hopkins said.

With 17 subclasses and only one senior on the team, leadership has become a role that every player is expected to play.

Santos can’t wait to implement the new styles and techniques while playing for his new head coach.

I’m excited, Santos said. It’s been great ever since he entered campus. He really seeks to formulate real men on and off the pitch, and I didn’t ask for anything more. The guys on our team really admire his enthusiasm on the sidelines.

3. The Aztecs have set their main goals to accomplish on the pitch this season

After leading 4-12-2 overall (1-9 in the Pac-12 game) last season, the Aztecs are hungry to change the narrative that follows them.

Santos said the program’s biggest overall goal for this coming season is to be the hardest working team in the Pac-12.

We were picked as last in the preseason poll, and that gives us a chip on the shoulder to prove the Pac-12 wrong, Santos said. I think that’s the biggest goal, honestly. In my 3-4 years here, we’ve always been kind of the underdog of this conference, and that’s fine with us. But we’re looking to prove the committee wrong and prove that the coaches who voted in that pre-poll.

The team also has another goal of not having bad days in a row, whether in a game, training or strength training. They’ve also set themselves the goal of winning .500 in conference in other words, beating every team in the conference at least once out of the two times they play.

For Hopkins, his biggest goal is to grow the culture to create a great program for years to come.

As much as I came here to build a great team, as much as I came here to build a great program, said Hopkins. For me, it’s just about continuing to apply our playing principles, continuing to grow together as a group that holds each other accountable, wants to serve each other, has great love and passion. for each other and a passion for competing together.

He also aims to bring his program back to the NCAA tournament. The Aztecs’ last appearance was in 2016 when they lost 2-1 to UNLV. The last game the Aztecs won in the tournament was the semi-finals against Harvard in 1987. This team advanced to the national championship, where they lost 2-0 to Clemson.

As the pieces continue to come together, Hopkins believes his team has great potential.

I think if we continually put these pieces together, the potential of this program is really very high, said Hopkins.

4. Kick-off scheduled for February 11

The Aztecs’ season opener is scheduled for February 11 against Dixie State at the SDSU Sports Deck.

With all the changes and postponements the Aztecs have endured, the time to step onto the pitch and hear the whistle will be the one with higher emotions this time around.

It will be a lot of emotion to get on the pitch with my brothers and teammates and go there, Santos said. We’ve been kicking each other in training for almost a year and a half now. So it’s gonna be good to go kick somebody else.

Since his hired as fourth head coach of the program in January of last year, Hopkins looked forward to his moment of coaching his first college football game as a head coach. It’s a special time for Hopkins, even more so because of everything he’s been through to prepare his team for a pandemic year.

I could tear it up a bit, Hopkins said. Anyone who knows me knows I’m a bit of a sentimental guy. I might choke a bit just because it’s been a lot of hard work. It was really tough for these guys, and it was really tough for our department.

Hopkins said he was grateful for all of the backstage support staff, including athletic training staff, academic advisors, equipment managers, county health officials and all who attend. daily screening of the health of his team. Thanks to their help and dedication, the opening of the 2020-21 season has become a reality.