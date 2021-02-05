Depop announces partnership with Black in Fashion Council





This Black History Month, Generation Z’s favorite shopping app, Depop, partners with the Black in Fashion Council to educate, empower and celebrate black entrepreneurs. With a YouTube series on February 16, the program will feature a network of notable black professionals from BIFC discussing creativity, finance, influencer marketing, retail and more. Last June, when people took to the streets and on social media to protest racial injustice, Depop took the time to reflect on how he can give back to the diverse community that supports him and is committed to providing a more fulfilling, heartwarming and inviting experience. for the black community on the platform and in the company. With the aim of making systemic improvements and strengthening the black community in fashion, the brand will offer educational resources to develop a successful business and increase the visibility of black entrepreneurs. On the back of our commitments to equalize entry into the fashion world for our black community of Depop, we wanted to focus our efforts for Black History Month on creating a space for both dialogue and action through the theme of access, says Chinny Okolidoh, Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Depop. 2020 has been a year of heightened awareness, and to see the real change and progress we are committed to making from 2021, focus on providing tools and access to enable our black community to thrive inside and outside of Depop. Growth and advancement in this area is important to Depop and BIFC. Virtual Black History Month programming will include business talks with designer Victor Glemaud and consultants Chrissy Rutherford and Janell Hickman-Kirby; an In Conversation With series on the future of fashion between Lindsay Peoples Wagner and the designer, co-founder of BIFC (and soon editor-in-chief of Cut) LaQuan Smith; and a discussion between costume designer and artistic director June Ambrose and designer Anifa Mvuemba on iconic moments in fashion history led by black designers. In the world of classroom zooming, this is quite comparable to how we currently digest our education in various mediums, says the co-founder of BIFC. Sandrine Charles on the program. It will be a fun way to tap into our board members and friends across the company by putting faces to the names working behind the scenes on change. In addition to these sessions, Depop will spotlight black American-owned businesses on the platform, including top sellers such as @beingaugust, @enithingiwant, and @shauniescloset. The inner workings of the fashion industry can be quite elusive and opaque, adds Glemaud. Initiatives like these are starting to pull the curtain back and really allow young entrepreneurs to learn and grow their business. Staying in touch. Receive the Cut newsletter daily Terms and Privacy Notice

