Discover design (and fashion) over the decades in this chic new exhibit





As the fashion calendar closes its books on the sewing season, the Studio Volker Haug has a chic affair of its own. Team up with Colony, community of independent designers, the luminescence of European lighting studios has enabled three luxury units to be transformed into 40 Bleecker Street in three emblematic eras in the history of fashion. Colonys’ fashion-inspired design concepts spoke at the heart of what our studio does, founder Volker Haug tells AD PRO. We bring together creatives from all design disciplines to create malleable lighting for all kinds of interior settings. For their entry into the United States, the clean aesthetic characteristic of the Melbourne-based studios can be seen in the fashion-inspired interiors hosted by Colonys by appointment by April. The wall lights, pendants and chandeliers were chosen according to each era represented according to their materials and finishes. According to Jean Lin, the founder of Colony, the collaboration was written in the stars. Each piece works perfectly with our design concept, she tells AD PRO. They add an element of real discovery to the space and I am extremely honored to play a role in bringing Volker Haug Studios to the US market. A vision of Tokyo from the 1980s. Photo: Brooke Holm In the first sequence, Volker Haugs Brutalist Longton wall lights in raw aluminum can be found at the bedside of an interior intended to mimic the abstract patterns of Tokyo fashion in the 1980s. When referring to the links between the interior and the designated fashion era, designers like Rae Kawakubo and Yohji Yamamoto immediately spring to mind. Their big Triple Kick Pendant hangs linearly in the dining area of ​​the next unit. Its asymmetrical elements and its placement in front of a tartan-inspired textile Hiroko Takeda evoke a rebellious air similar to the punk-rock trends that took London by storm in the 1970s. Balanced stacked The chandelier takes center stage in a dining room that is not lacking in sunlight. Its conical plates and large appearance reflect the popularity of Art Deco in Paris in the 1920s. In these contexts, our signature nods to brutalism, the economy of design and placing the source of light in the foreground of the composition, says Haug. Ultimately, this cross-pollination between a living room, interior staging, and real estate business is a big celebration for the living accessory. It also proves the power that such an object can wield in determining the mood of a room. It’s this very importance that draws the eclectic team at Volker Haug Studios (which is made up of individuals who work as jewelers, ceramists and fine artists) to the craft, notes Haug. The modern campfire lighting draws people to and around it as a gathering point. [It’s] captivating and mysterious. Parisian decor, influenced by Art Deco. Photo: Brooke Holm The bedside wall lamp. Photo: Brooke Holm

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos