Update your winter look with these men’s scarves





When the temperatures drop, your wardrobe takes on added importance. Even a quick trip to the outdoors requires layering once you lose that precious body heat, rekindling it isn’t an easy task. The goal this winter: not to be cold. And one of the best ways to do this is to invest in quality men’s scarves. While scarves may seem like just a trendy accessory, they are actually very effective in protecting your neck from exposure, which goes a long way in keeping you warm. Of course, a good scarf will also add style to your winter outfit. While a cheap $ 10 scarf might work in a pinch, it’s a good idea to add a few well-made men’s scarves to your rotation. They will see you through many seasons of cold weather. The six scarves below from brands like Patagonia, Fjallraven, and The north facewill help you look and feel your best during the winter months. Patagonia Recycled Cashmere Scarf If durability is important to you, Patagonia is probably one of your favorite brands. The outdoor clothing company has made sustainability a hallmark of its diverse line of outdoor products, and the recycled cashmere scarf is no exception. Patagonia sticks to the basics with these simple scarves made from 95% recycled cashmere and 5% wool, but they’re warm, soft and better for the environment too. Its neutral styling makes it as comfortable at the campfire as it is when running around town. [$99; patagonia.com] You understand The North Face City Voyager Scarf A biting wind chill has a way to get even the most dedicated layering jobs done. When the wind howls, you need a sturdy scarf around your neck, and that’s where the City Voyager scarf comes in. The North Face doesn’t mess with this one: it has a 550 down insulation and a 100% nylon woven shell that is specially designed to block the wind. The integrated storage pocket is a nice feature, and the lightweight compression capability of this scarf also makes it a standout product. [$80; thenorthface.com] You understand Fjallraven Re-Wool Scarf A winter hike can be a magical experience as long as you prepare for it. Hailing from Sweden, Fjallraven’s crew know a thing or two about cold preparation. Warm and odor resistant, this ribbed knit scarf is made from recycled wool from the Italian textile industry. The leftover yarn is sorted, shredded and mixed with polyamide to create a very durable fabric that is very soft to the touch. [$65; fjallraven.com] You understand Ragg Upstate Stock Melange Wool Scarf The good people of New Jersey and New York also have a lot of experience dealing with the freezing cold. The Upstate Stock team is focused on making high quality winter accessories, and they do it really well. The Ragg Melange is made from American ragg wool, a traditional workwear blend that uses nylon to maintain its shape and durability. Not only does it keep you warm, it also wicks away moisture. [$75; huckberry.com] Pendleton Jacquard Scarf We expect nothing less than the best from this legendary men’s ready-to-wear brand. Jacquard has just about all the features you could ask for in men’s scarves – it’s soft, warm, long, and designed for a classic look. Lambswool construction creates a luxurious feel and Pendleton prints deliver timeless style. [$87; pendleton-usa.com] You understand United by Blue Chevron recycled scarf Wearing plastic water bottles around your neck doesn’t seem to keep you super warm (or looking very nice). United by Blue defied those expectations by recycling the bottles in an eye-catching polyester fabric. This material represents 80% of the company’s recycled Chevron scarf, along with nylon, wool, and spandex. The bird’s eye ribbed knit and rusty orange color give the scarf a unique look, and the warm, super soft fabric makes it a durable choice for winter conditions. [$68; unitedbyblue.com] You understand

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews and more, subscribe on YouTube!



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos