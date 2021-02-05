Grazia USA Fills Banner With Adding New Fashion and Culture Editors – WWD





Grazia USA editor-in-chief David Thielebeule is filling out the header of the new magazine. Thielebeule, the former style director of the WSJ. magazine, just unveiled three new recruits ahead of the largely virtual New York Fashion Week. Zoe Ruffner joins Grazia USA as Director of Fashion and Beauty Features, overseeing all Fashion and Beauty features for the brand’s print and digital editions; Gabrielle Prescod has been appointed Market Director, where she will be responsible for all coverage of the fashion market, and Channing Hargrove is the new Culture Editor and will oversee all pop culture coverage. Ruffner was previously a Beauty Editor at Vogue, where she wrote extensively on fashion, lifestyle and culture, while Prescod was most recently Senior Fashion Market Editor and Head of Style at Bustle Digital Group, working across her lifestyle brands – Bustle, Nylon, The Zoe Report, Elite Daily and Romper. Hargrove, meanwhile, was the fashion editor at Refinery29, where she was co-creator of Unbothered, a vertical created by and for black millennial women. The trio join beauty and style editor Marisa Petrarca, formerly of Us Weekly and Popsugar, and editor-in-chief Ashley Parker, both of whom joined the brand last year. Last week, Grazia appointed Jillian Maxwell, most recently executive director of international fashion at the WSJ. Magazine, new director of recipes. “We are in growth mode at Grazia USA,” Thielebeule said in a statement. “This brand celebrates all that is good in our world and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work alongside these talented women as we redefine style, beauty and culture through joyful visual storytelling, diverse perspectives, focused reporting and inspiring design. This team will challenge tradition and constantly empower, motivate and intrigue our readers as we continue to create a product that truly stands out. Grace USA, which is released under a license agreement with Pantheon Media Group, unveiled its digital platform and website in October and it plans to launch a series of digital covers in 2021, one of which will coincide with New York Fashion Week this month. There will also be a quarterly print edition of over 300 pages – the first of which will be published next September. For more information, see: Digital Advertising Revenue Surpasses Print At People Owner Meredith For The First Time Nylon Magazine will be launched in France Time, Sports Illustrated presents Paywalls







