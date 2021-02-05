A Guide to Their Best Selling Styles

For obvious reasons, you might want to go camping or backpacking socially (and otherwise responsible, of course). To that end, Patagonia, an iconic outdoor brand and favorite among Shopping readers, is part of a group of popular brands specializing in gear and outerwear, alongside Columbia, The North Face and prAna.

And while you can guess the various clothes and accessories that Patagonia offers, how well do you know the brand? This winter, we’ve taken a closer look at the retailer to walk you through everything you need to know, from best-selling brands, to current sales and offers, to navigating the Patagonia site and understanding its products. numerous environmental initiatives.

What you need to know about Patagonia

Patagonia sells everything from insulated jackets and snow pants to gym bags, sleeping bags and more. The brand also offers pre-owned gear and offers up to $ 100 in store credit when you trade in undamaged Patagonia clothing. Likewise, the brand sells what it calls “reconditioned” products, made from previously owned and otherwise reused materials.

You can also learn about the many environmental initiatives and campaigns of retailers, as well as where and how you can get involved in your community. One notable move is Patagonias’ commitment to a self-imposed property tax of one percent of sales that the retailer claims to donate to environmental nonprofits around the world. Patagonia also offers resources and ways for buyers to get involved and support the fight for environmental and racial justice.

6 Patagonia bestsellers

To give you an idea of ​​the breadth of Patagonia’s products, we’ve compiled a few bestsellers in the Patagonias categories.

1. Micro Puff Hoodie for Women

This ultralight hoodie is made from a 100% nylon shell and filled with synthetic insulation. It is water resistant and has an elastic hem at the hood and cuffs to keep you warm. It has several pockets, including two external zipped pockets and two internal pockets. When you want to remove it, you can compress it into a bag by folding it into the left pocket of the jacket and easily attach it to your belt loop or bag using its carabiner. Plus, it’s available in four colors including Classic Navy, Gypsum Green, Feather Gray, and Black. If you are looking for a longer coat, you might prefer this knee-length parka option.

2. Men’s down jacket

This jacket is made from a 100% recycled polyester outer layer with a water repellent finish and Advanced Global Traceable Down at 800 fill power. It is lightweight and windproof and features an adjustable hem for a perfect fit. In addition, it includes two external zipped pockets and an internal zipped chest pocket. Similar to the jacket above, you can fold it into a bag using the inside pocket for convenience. You can find the jacket in nearly a dozen colourways, including Beech Brown, Forge Gray, Industrial Green, Crater Blue and more.

3. Men’s Better Sweater 1/4-Zip Fleece

This quarter-zip sweater is made with 100% recycled polyester knit fleece. It sports a zippered chest pocket so you can store keys, hand sanitizer or AirPods. There are also seven sizes, ranging from XS to 3XL. Feel free to grab one, two or more sweaters to wear throughout the week as it comes in 15 different colors including Stone / Khaki, Pigeon Blue, Piki Green, Nickel and more.

4. Terrebonne jogging pants for men

These lightweight, fitted jogging pants are made from recycled polyester and feature a water-repellent finish. They also include a polyester and elastane waist and cuffs and adjustable drawstring, as well as two front pockets and a back zip pocket. You can find the pants in a few colors, including black and smoky blue.

5. Down vest for women

This lightweight vest is made from a 100% recycled polyester shell with a water-repellent finish and Advanced Global Traceable Down has a fill power of 800. It features a contoured fit, sporty elastic armholes and an adjustable hem to keep the heat. It also includes two external zippered pockets and a zipped chest pocket that converts into a bag for easy storage. Plus, you can find it in five colors including birch white, alpine blue, roamer red, and more.

6. Refugio 28L backpack

The Refugio backpack is lightweight and ideal for hiking or traveling. It includes a large compartment containing a padded sleeve to protect your laptop and a smaller lined pocket to store your tablet, as well as a front compartment with multiple pockets to organize and store chargers, headphones, your phone and more. It also has an external pocket for items you want easy access to and two large expandable pockets to hold your water bottle on the go. Plus, it features a mesh back to keep you cool and a removable chest strap to provide comfort while wearing items for longer periods of time. You can find the backpack in seven colors, including Camp Green, Classic Navy, Desert Orange, and more. Patagonia also offers the Refugio in a slightly smaller 26-liter option that fits a woman’s torso.

How to shop at Patagonia

Browsing through the bestsellers above, here’s a guide to Patagonias’ online aisles, so to speak.

Patagonia on sale

If you’re looking for ways to save, Patagonia has up to 40 percent off items on sale right now:

Patagonia Categories

Patagonia typically breaks down into clothing for women and men, as well as an extensive collection of backpacks and more.

Patagonian collections

Here are Patagonias best-selling items and some more specific collections based on materials and technology.

Patagonia sports equipment

Whether you’re planning to take a socially remote ski trip or can use some new racing gear, Patagonias has you covered.

Learn about the latest guides and recommendations from NBC News Shopping and download the NBC News app for comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.