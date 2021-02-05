Lectra partners with Microsoft to accelerate the digital transformation of the fashion industry





PARIS, February 4, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Today, Lectra announces its partnership with Microsoft, which will help brands and retailers in the fashion industry focus on both technological innovation and digital acceleration. The commercial and technological partnership between the two brands is the result of several years of collaboration. This partnership was initiated by Lectra in 2015, when the company chose Azure for the development of some of its solutions, including Kubix Link, Lectra’s collaborative product information management platform, specifically designed for the fashion industry. . The agreement signed today strengthens the existing bond between the two companies. In particular, it stipulates a collaborative approach to their clients in the fashion industry by France, Italy, as well as internationally. A strategic choice in the digital age

A key player in Industry 4.0 in the fashion, automotive and furniture sectors, Lectra designs intelligent industrial solutions that help brands, manufacturers and distributors develop, produce and market their products. Always placing innovation at the heart of its approach, Lectra has been using cutting-edge Industry 4.0 technologies since 2015, in particular artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things (IoT), big data and the cloud. “Microsoft Azure gave us the scalability, security, and flexibility we needed to innovate and reduce time to market.“, Explain Maximilian Abadie, Chief Strategy Officer at Lectra. This partnership, which strengthens the existing link between the two companies, also testifies to Lectra’s desire to take advantage of this momentum by providing all the latest technologies allowing players in the fashion, automotive and furniture sectors to go digital and thus transforming their business model. Lectra’s goal is to support its customers in the Industry 4.0 revolution. The digitization of processes and data, as well as shared visibility across the entire ecosystem, are the first steps. Why Microsoft

In addition to Azure’s technological advantages, Lectra decided to partner with Microsoft for several reasons: Both brands are driven by innovation. Lectra invests 12% of its turnover in R&D each year. Microsoft encourages business innovation through partnerships with suppliers such as Lectra.

A long-term strategic vision focused on the challenges facing their common clients. Microsoft and Lectra are joining forces to provide even more powerful solutions to players in the fashion industry. Both companies are using technological breakthroughs to reinvent business models or create new ones.

Global presence. As Lectra has customers in over 100 countries, it is essential for the company to choose a partner with a strong international presence.

Marketing and sales support. Microsoft will help Lectra in these two areas to accelerate the adoption of its Kubix Link solution. Why Lectra

Microsoft’s choice was based on two key aspects: Lectra’s expertise in the fashion industry. For more than 40 years, the company has worked hand in hand with brands, manufacturers and distributors in this sector. Lectra helps them transform their business models, processes, key activities and tools. They support all major changes at each stage of value creation.

The potential of the Kubix Link solution. This smart, intuitive and scalable platform helps brands and retailers reinvent teamwork, connecting all internal and external stakeholders, from ideation to physical and digital points of sale. This allows them to get the most out of their product data and processes and create a unique omnichannel experience for consumers. “While digital transformation has accelerated since the start of the pandemic, we are proud to partner with Lectra to support the acceleration of digital transformation in the fashion industry. Combined with the power of Microsoft Azure, the Kubix Link platform offers new opportunities for fashion brands in terms of agility, collaboration and visibility. This allows us to accelerate the emergence of Industry 4.0 through the winning combination of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Product Information Management (PIM) and Digital Asset Management (DAM) solutions. , “explains Agns Van de Walle, Director of One Commercial Partner, Microsoft France. The next steps

Today, Lectra’s ambition is to “to become a key player in Industry 4.0 in the fashion, automotive and furniture sectors by 2030”, add Maximilian Abadie. The company intends to achieve this objective by exploiting the full potential of new technologies, in partnership with Microsoft, with the aim of constantly providing breakthrough innovations. About Lectra

For companies that breathe life into our wardrobes, car interiors, furniture, etc., Lectra designs premium technologies that facilitate the digital transformation of their industry. Lectra’s offering empowers brands, manufacturers and distributors from design to production, providing them with the respect for the market and the peace of mind they deserve. Founded in 1973, Lectra now has 34 subsidiaries around the world, serving customers in more than 100 countries. With nearly 1,800 employees, Lectra achieved sales of 280 million euros in 2019. Lectra is listed on Euronext (LSS). For more information, please visit www.lectra.com. Follow Lectra on social networks:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/8538/

https://twitter.com/LectraOfficial

https://www.youtube.com/user/LectraTechChannel?hl=fr

https://www.facebook.com/LectraOfficial/ Media contact:

Lectra – Headquarters

Adeline Fogel

Public relations manager

t: +33 (0) 1 53 64 42 37

e: [email protected] SOURCE Lectra Related links www.lectra.com







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos