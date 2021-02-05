Daily News: Versace Leaves Milan Fashion Week, New York Men’s Day, Donna Karan’s COVID Case, and More!





Read today’s dose of smart chic here Versace skips Milan Fashion Week The dates of the Milan Fashion Weeks may be set in stone, but one mark is notoriously missing. Versace, which is a traditional highlight of the week, premieres on March 5 instead. The Fall-Winter 2021 men’s and women’s collections will be featured in digital video, which is currently being filmed behind closed doors in accordance with COVID-19 safety precautions. Watch this place!

Donna Karan talks about the COVID experience COVID-19 has undeniably had an impact on the fashion world, especially its designers. This was evident during the Women for Ray virtual fundraiser for Ray McGuire yesterday when Donna Karan revealed she had been hospitalized with the virus. According to Page six, Although the legendary designer has said that she has been treated in an absolutely incredible way, she has expressed her major concern about the nurses currently working in hospitals. I have spoken to all the nurses and what they have been doing over the past year is amazing and we have to take care of the nurses, ”she said. New York Men’s Day is February 15 New York Men’s Day will continue for the Fall / Winter 2021 season! As part of the renowned new American collections calendar, Mens Day will run from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, February 15, focusing on menswear and gender-fluid brands like Carter Young, Koh T, Teddy Vonranson and Timo Weiland. . The announcement comes directly from CFDA, which also confirmed the official womenswear calendar for (previously known as) New York Fashion Week this morning. Todd Snyder collaborates with John Derian Todd Snyder has done it again! The latest collaboration of menswear designers is with artist John Derian, whose paintings of fruits, flowers and nature cover shirts, hoodies, shorts and more in a new collection celebrating the expression. of self and escape. It’s no surprise that Snyder looked to the past for inspiration, he used to visit Derians East Village store while working at J.Crew! As a special surprise, viral florist Lewis Miller set up one of her Flower Flash arrangements in front of the Todd Snyder Liquor Store to celebrate the launch, which was reposted by everyone from Jazmin Grimaldi to Katie Couric. You can buy the collection now on Todd Snyders website.

Lee x H&M launches its sustainable denim collection H&M continues its sustainability initiative in collaboration with Lee. The Swedish retailer's new line with the legacy denim brand is launched today and it's a lesson in eco-friendly fashion. The 80s / 90s-inspired collection includes recycled cotton, cotton-free denim and low-impact washes in a range of workwear-inspired women's, men's, children's and non-leather backpacks. It is also the first time that H&M has shared its Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) data, showing the CO2, water and energy impacts of each garment creation. You can buy the new collection (and see the ACV) now on H & Ms website.







