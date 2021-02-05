The actress turned designer Dodo Bar or discusses her eponymous fashion brand

DODO BAR OR CAMPAIGN DODO BAR OR



From film and theater actress to fashion designer, meet Dodo Bar Or. She’s always loved fashion, ever since she was bewitched by models donned as Tom Ford when she was young (and who can blame her?)

Over the years, her creativity took her to the path of acting, where this Israeli starred in movies and on stage, but fashion still called her. This led her to cut, tailor and update designer clothes to suit her own tastes, creating truly personalized pieces. This allowed her not only to be the main lady, but also the director, screenwriter and producer, but this time around, beautiful outfits.

Taking the leap in 2009, she founded her own brand, testing and dragging the line on her friends, and it goes without saying that her designs were popular. For Dodo, she draws inspiration from art and architecture inspirations, which is evident in the shapes, colors and patterns she uses (landmark geometry and color block hybrid).

We all have a crush on the Dodo Bar Or customer – it’s free, fun, and gregarious yet very stylish with it. In that vein, expect pieces that shamelessly turn heads, designed to show confidence and help the wearer become the best version of themselves.

This philosophy has spread very well around the world as the brand is sourced from leading retailers including MatchesFashion, Luisa Via Roma, Revolve, Saks, Harrods, and the list goes on.

Dodo discusses his client, his inspirations and the evolution of his namesake label.

Felicity Carter: What was your first fashionable memory?

Dodo Bar Ou: I remember when I was a teenager I would walk around luxury stores window shopping and imagine the models would ask me to buy the clothes on their backs. But my strongest memory was seeing the Tom Ford Gucci collection arrive in the store, I walked right into the store saying that I was ready to sell my kidney for a piece of this collection! Luckily the store owner knew my parents and I convinced her to lend me some coins and pay her over time, with the money I was making. She didn’t know, in fact I was taking the money from my parents and my older sister, I blame Tom Ford for turning me into a thief.

FC: How, when, why did you enter the industry?

DBO: I have been a film and theater actress for years and have always loved fashion. I wanted to express myself in a different way, so I started to buy beautiful designer clothes and cut them out. I think that’s when I realized I had a problem! I knew that if I didn’t explore this aspect of my personality, it would cost me a lot of money, whether it was cutting designer clothes or doing therapy! The moment I started to conceive it felt quite natural to me. I was creating something where I was not just the actress but the director, screenwriter and producer.

FC: How would you sum up the aesthetics?

DBO: My aesthetic is really about empowering women to assert their own personalities, show their poise, stay effortlessly combined with elegance, sophistication, and always make a statement – never be afraid to be noticed or to mention her opinion, because count on it – she definitely has one!

FC: What is luxury for you?

DBO: Luxury, to me, is everything that makes you feel your best and defines you in the best way possible for yourself and your surroundings. It’s not about the price, if it helps you show who you are and describe yourself from the smallest to the greatest detail, that’s luxury for me.

FC: Who is your client?

DBO: The Dodo Bar Or woman always shines with assertive elegance. She is a trailblazer, not a follower, and adapts to whatever situations and crowds she finds herself in, while always staying true to her personal and interesting style. She is an always elegant but larger than life, free woman who is not afraid to pull away from time to time, she makes a statement and cannot be ignored. The Dodo Bar Or woman knows there is no second chance at a first impression and always uses it to her advantage.

FC: What are the cornerstones of your business?

DBO: Women’s empowerment, my heritage and my values.

FC: What is the very first piece you designed and how did it come about?

DBO: It’s a funny story actually! It was after deciding that I wanted to start designing, I went to buy fabrics, I started cutting them and making clothes. Before I knew it, I had a whole collection so I thought it would be a good idea to start selling coins to my friends. Once everything was sold out, I realized that I had sold everything I had made and therefore had no samples to build a future collection! I went to all of my friends’ houses to reimburse them and ask for my samples, which became the model for my first collection.

FC: What is on your current moodboard?

DBO: No more rules for mixing colors and patterns – there are a lot of colors in the collection, a lot of fabrics, a lot of geometric shapes made with an amazing new technique, printed jacquard and knits, everything inspired my paintings and images artists and truly inspiring architectural buildings.

FC: What is your favorite piece now and how do you wear it?

DBO: First of all, all my pieces are my children. But to be honest, my favorite piece is usually the last one I created, as I’m usually in love with it until I design the new collection. Currently this is a white white patterned leather coat dress with belt and a versatile two piece top and skirt with a sophisticated and silly fit, it is a mix between young and old, resulting in an elegant look with a sporty touch.

See the complete collection on dodobaror.com.