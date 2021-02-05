The case of the missing wedding dress. Woodbury Dry Cleaner helps brides find missing dresses – Twin Cities

Amanda Timm was scrolling Facebook one night in December when she saw a post about a woman who had opened her wedding dress keepsake box and discovered another woman’s dress inside.

Timm, who married in 2013, said she remembered thinking she too should check out her Bridal Keepsake box. I put this on for a few days and then it’s so hit or miss my 5 year old daughter said Mom I really want to see your wedding dress said Timm. So I opened it, and it was like I had lost all feeling in my body. I kept saying, this is not my dress. It was so crazy.

The differences were striking: the dress in the box was an ivory Oleg Cassini satin dress purchased from Davids Bridal; The Timms strapless white mermaid wedding dress was custom designed and had a removable lace top with three quarter sleeves.

OMG. I’m devastated, Timm, 39, wrote in a Facebook post on Dec.31 that included photos of the two dresses. I have the wrong dress. I have had someone else dressed in a box and kept for almost eight years! I’m going to cry. I would love to find my dress, but also the owner of this dress.

Timm, who lives in Clear Lake, Minnesota, immediately contacted Woodbury Cleaners on City Center Drive, where she had taken her dress to be preserved after her wedding on February 23, 2013 in St. Paul.

The company had undergone two ownership changes since 2013, but current owner Polly Nemec immediately recalled it.

I can’t even tell you how much that meant to me, said Timm. I am so thankful for Polly. She was so sweet and kind.

The invoice stuck to the box had Timms’ name and contact details, but the invoice number on the label attached to the dress did not match. Nemec told Timm that she was not optimistic about the chances of finding her dress.

Nemec asked Timm to send him pictures of the invoice and the tag on the dress and told him she would do what she could.

When Nemec saw the invoice and the label, she realized they were from the same software company that Woodbury Cleaners uses today. We don’t have any of the records from the time, but I called the software company to see if they had any archived information, she says.

A few hours later, someone called back with the name and contact details listed on the other invoice. He said: Mens Wearhouse. The phone number given was for the Mens Wearhouse in Woodbury; a personal email with Zempel’s initials and last name was also listed.

The Mens Warehouse in Woodbury did not recognize the name. I had to do a lot more research, Nemec said. I’m on Google, and I’ve been stalking Facebook and LinkedIn to try and put things together. The email didn’t have a name, but it did have initials. She sent the address, but did not immediately receive a response.

On the same day, February 1, Timm was interviewed by Liz Collin, WCCO-TV reporter.

I have to say I’m so sad, Timm wrote in a Facebook post this afternoon. It’s hard to think my dress is gone forever. I tear myself apart every time I think about losing it forever. I just hope if anyone watching the news sees that they too cleaned their wedding dress in March / April 2013 at Woodbury Cleaners, they might be able to make sure they have the right dress.

The WCCO story aired at 5 p.m. Around the same time, Kris Zempel Lystad, 47, of Stillwater, was coming home from work.

When she logged into her email account, she found Nemec’s message at Woodbury Cleaners. She wrote, I have a weird question for you, Lystad said. She wanted to know if I had worked at Mens Wearhouse and if I had taken my wedding dress to keep it. She said I should check my box.

Lystad, who got married on June 30, 2012 in Woodbury Central Park, grabbed her wedding dress box from her entryway closet, the coolest and driest place in her house and discovered the Timms dress inside.

I looked at her and said, yeah, that’s not my dress, she said. But my veil was in there, so it was half true. All I could do at the time was laugh. My pain for not looking in my box in the first place.

Lystad called Nemec who immediately contacted Timm.

My dress is FOUND! I’m incredibly happy, Timm wrote on Facebook.

Lystad, who works at US Bank in Stillwater, previously worked as a formal wear manager for Mens Wearhouse in Maple Grove; her sister, Beth Zempel, worked at the Mens Wearhouse in Woodbury, she said.

Lystad was living in Oakdale at the time, and the Woodbury Cleaners was only a few miles away. She said she listed Mens Wearhouse as the contact phone number because she worked 50-60 hours a week and Mens Wearhouse was the only place you could find me.

She waited until March 2013 to take her dress to the dry cleaners because her mother, Carole Zempel, was battling stage 4 colon cancer. It was not among my priorities, she said.

Lystad and her husband, Troy, do not have children, but she said her nieces would be more than welcome to wear it if they wanted to.

I mostly kept it to look back, she said. Seriously, I did it just for me. Maybe I’ll open it up on my 25th birthday and watch it. It is certainly not going any more, I promise you. COVID has not been nice to me. And when you switch from a job where you’re standing all day to a desk job, that doesn’t help either.

Timm, who works as a medical coder for M Health Fairview at the Princeton clinic, said she hopes her dress becomes a family heirloom. She and her husband Mike have a son, Blake, 6, and two daughters, Ellery and Brynn, 4.

I don’t like this chic girl, but I had this vision in my head of what I wanted for my dress, but then I couldn’t find it anywhere, she says. This is why it was custom designed. Im really a sentimental person so something like that is a big deal for me. I want to be able to say: look what mommy was wearing and look what grandma was wearing. It’s just something super special to share with your daughter or granddaughter someday.

On Saturday the women will meet at Woodbury Cleaners and swap dresses. Nemec said she plans to check the dresses and carefully repack them in new boxes and tissue paper.

It’s just a great feeling, Nemec said. We’ve been in the business since 2008, and you still hear these horror stories, and you go, Oh my God. What would we do? Well, there we were, immersed in one. I kept thinking, if I don’t try, there’s no way. I need to try. I was lucky that all the little pieces of the puzzle fell into place. It worked this time.

Timm said that Nemec was his hero.

There aren’t many people who would do their best to get something back, she said. It’s crazy how it all worked out. When I opened the box I thought: Oh, there’s no way to get it back. I thought it was gone forever.

She hopes sharing her story will serve as a warning to other brides. “Open your box and check your dress,” she said. “I would hate for this to happen to anyone else.