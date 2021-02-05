South Beach hotel bouncer arrested after clashing with couple over dress code – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports





MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) – A violent altercation at an upscale South Beach hotel led to the arrest of a bouncer and sent a man to hospital, and police say it all started with a dispute over the dress code. Miami Beach Police said the clash took place at the entrance to the Nautilus Hotel along Collins Avenue near 18th Street on Saturday night. Investigators said a man and woman, who were visiting South Florida from Michigan, were entering the lobby when they were stopped by the suspect. Video from the cell phone and surveillance captured the spooky moments when the bouncer, identified as Marc Denis Vallin, 39, slammed the 34-year-old’s head against the glass front door before punching him while he was lying on the floor. What was not filmed, investigators said, was a moment before, when Vallin threw the woman down a staircase inside the hotel. Marc Vallin, 39, is charged with 2 counts of aggravated battery for what police said he did to a Michigan couple last week at the Nautilis Hotel. He allegedly threw a woman down the stairs, slammed a man’s head against a door, then kicked her in the head on the way down. @wsvn #Exclusive pic.twitter.com/AEE0vgClJo – Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) February 5, 2021 Miami Beach Police Officer Ernesto Rodriguez said the brutal beating that followed involved clothing. “It apparently started because of a dispute over the dress code,” he said. Instead of just escorting the couple off the scene, police said, the bouncer escalated the altercation. “He slams his head in that door. You can hear the bang, ”Rodriguez said. But that was not the end of the ordeal. Once the man was on the ground, police said, the bouncer hit him. “He kicks her in the head,” Rodriguez said. The male victim was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center with a concussion. Vallin, who is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds, was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of aggravated assault. The couple have since returned to Michigan. According to sources at 7News, Vallin is not a hotel employee but was working as a contract employee for an event. Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos