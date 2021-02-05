How Hollywood stylists are gearing up for another season of virtual awards





Virtual rewards are the new normal, but just because events take place on a Zoom screen doesn’t mean the celebrities (and the stylists behind them) sacrifice traditional glamor. The Golden Globes, Emmys and many more move to digital-only formats as the COVID-19 pandemic continues (although some ceremonies, such as the Oscars, will go forward with in-person events). And despite the lack of IRL red carpets, Hollywood stylists are still gearing up for the next busy weeks, where they’ll dress their star clients for various digital cameos. Thus, they are faced with a unique challenge for the second year in a row: to bring glamor and fashion escape into our lives strictly from the waistline or through a laptop screen. This year, however, stylists feel more prepared and more confident to do it. How do we know? Vogue called up some of Hollywood’s top trainers to discuss what they would be doing the same and different this season. It all starts with a Zoom fitting that would have seemed like an almost impossible feat around 2019. Micaela Erlanger, who works with Lupita Nyongo and Constance Wu, says: As a rule, we prepare months in advance, working with couture collections or with personalized creations, and fly all over the world for accessories. This year, however, that is not the case. If appearance needs to be assessed on the spot, however, Cristina Ehrlich, who dresses Rachel Brosnahan and Natasha Lyonne, said stylists would tighten security protocols to do so. Some stylists blow little bubbles, get tested, hang out with just the person they work with and go home, she says. Etiquette and pandemic safety are absolutely top priority. Many say they had to change their approach while pulling on looks for virtual shows: it’s no longer about dressing from head to toe and more about what visually works from the waistline . Wayman + Micah, the styling duo that works with Tessa Thompson and Regina King, say they’ve learned what works well in a digital context and plan to shoot pieces accordingly. We’re looking for selections that will add character to the digital environment, says Micah McDonald. We certainly plan to explore new silhouettes and shapes. Stars have started to define this approach to the teleconference style; Hunter Schafer recently turned on a Zoom call in a Creation by Yohji Yamamoto.







