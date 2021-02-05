Fashion
StyleScan disrupts the fashion industry with AI
The year of global disruption has become a time of reckoning for the fashion industry. E-commerce, changing consumer priorities and the wave of social media attention have been eroding the foundations of physical retail for years. Coronavirus restrictions accelerated its demise. Once ubiquitous, JCPenney filed for bankruptcy only to reemerge with direct shopping under a new owner. Rapid evolution drives fashion to the quest for survival. Forward-thinking brands have introduced CIO and CIO positions, embracing technology on an unprecedented scale. One of the main concerns for designers and buyers is the ability to try on clothes and accessories as part of the buying decision. Some brands have increased in-store bespoke practices. The fashion app boom of 2020 saw dozens of start-ups enter the niche. The market-wide need has attracted competition for a sizing solution: TrueFit, triMirror, and others. Research shows that people are five times more likely to buy an item if the option virtual fit. It is no coincidence that one of the promising players in the field of digitalization of retail and virtual personalization is a fashion tech startup founded by women and led by women. I met StyleScan founder Larissa Posner to find out how a former model turned financial advisor set her sights on fashion’s biggest challenge; and what Star Trek has to do with it.
How did the idea for StyleScan come about?
Larissa Posner: I was a catalog model and learned firsthand the number of pins, clips, and strips of tape to make clothes look better in advertisements than in real life. On top of that, there’s post-production and Photoshop. Then, as a financial advisor on Wall Street, I worked with some of the smartest mathematicians, analysts, and engineers in the world. I asked them to figure out how to make e-commerce more personalized and realistic. This meant seeing the garment in 3-D and seeing the garments on yourself rather than the model pictured. They liked the challenge of applying the brain to something as practical as clothing. It turned out that there was a way to reinvent the 3D visualization algorithms and the whole process. With our technology, what you see is what you get. Consumers can finally be their own best role models. No stuff.
How is StyleScan different from other fitting apps and what can consumers expect?
Fitting apps usually tell you if you are short, medium, or tall. StyleScan goes beyond that by providing a visualization tool. We digitally render garments in 3-D, using our proprietary process. Thanks to this, brands and retailers can show their clothes online 360 degrees on mannequins as well as a diverse range of models. Everything adapts hyper realistically from several angles. The world is moving in a direction of increased personalization and consumers want to see clothes for themselves. Later this year, they’ll be able to do so by taking selfies and using StyleScan for a virtual tryout.
You got involved in your technical team in 2018, only a few years ago. How did you get things done so quickly?
The team developed machine learning models long before they knew it was called Machine Learning. With their expertise, it only took a small step for technology to be applied to fashion.
People don’t usually associate machine learning with fashion.
I agree. The team I work with has rare experience in designing proprietary machine learning algorithms and classifiers, none of which are available in worlds beyond fashion. Our Chief AI Officer Rob Reitzen and CTO Hein Hundal used Machine Learning to trade stocks and predict Wall Street futures. Additionally, they have used machine learning to beat poker, blackjack, and many other games. They have obtained substantial benefits and turned those benefits into impressive profits. It’s no accident that Rob is in the Blackjack Hall of Fame and Hein has worked under top-secret clearance on military projects in Raytheon.
Good. I can see how this can be used to beat the games and the stock market. But can you explain how this applies to what you do with fashion?
Remember the universal translator in Star Trek? It was a program that looked for consistencies in all languages, whether they were spoken by humans, animals, or even aliens. It’s machine learning. It’s like a universal translator. You can work on healing cancer like one of our partners does, and I can work on stock trading. Without even understanding cancer, I could apply machine learning techniques to it. This is because machine learning is not domain specific. The same algorithms apply to a wide range of things, from fish spawning patterns to genetics to clothing fit.
How open is the industry to adopting this technology?
Absolutely. We are in the testing phase with many fashion brands including NYDJ, with which we are looking forward to launch in the near future. Like all of our clients, they understand that the industry is changing and they want to be on the cutting edge. We work with brands that recognize the need for this new technology. Were here to help them achieve their goals.
