Goodwill’s manufacturing team works to make the new army dress uniform – CBS Miami





CBSMiami.com Weather 2-4-21 11:00 PMCBS4 chief meteorologist Craig Setzer has your weather forecast for Thursday night. 1 hour ago

South Florida Republican Representatives Break Party Lines By Voting To Remove Marjorie Taylor Greene From Committee AssignmentsCBS4’s Natalie Brand has more on voting against Greene. 1 hour ago

Tampa football fans enjoying the Super Bowl experience before the big gameCBS4’s Mike Cugno met fans from both Super Bowl teams. 1 hour ago

Tributes pour in for special operatives slain as new details emerge on accused shooterCBS4’s Keith Jones reports that memorial services will be held for Special Agents Laura Schwartzenberger and Daniel Alfin this weekend at Hard Rock Stadium. 1 hour ago

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene dismissed from House committeesCBS4’s Natalie brand showcases the latest developments in the Taylor Greene saga. 5 hours ago

Miami PD needs help finding 85-year-old Dorothy McCray with dementiaShe was reported missing Thursday from 241 NW 50 St. 5 hours ago

Photo essay: Goodwill’s manufacturing team is working on making the new army dress uniformCBS4 photojournalist Rafael Murciano visited Goodwill headquarters in Miami for a preview of what it entails. 5 hours ago

Adrienne Arsht Center announces ‘Broadway In Miami’ will return this fallFive shows are on the program, with “Hadestown” opening September 28. 6 hours ago

Kevin Desirs’ family seeks answers after his death at BSO Pompano Beach prisonCBS4’s Hank Tester reports that family members said Broward County prison officers beat Desir while he was being held by prison staff. 6 hours ago

Miami-Dade police sketch of attempted sexual assault suspectIf you recognize it, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477). 6 hours ago

Overview of COVID 2-4-21 StatisticsThe Florida Department of Health reported 7,711 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday. 6 hours ago

Make-A-Wish makes 16-year-old girl with brain cancer dream of owning a puppy realityCBS4’s Dave Warren was there as Cesilia Riquelme’s wish was granted. 6 hours ago

Fans flock to Tampa for Super Bowl experience despite pandemicCBS4’s Skyler Henry shares what fan activity organizers are doing to keep people safe. 6 hours ago

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill hold hearing on continuing threat of domestic terrorismCBS4’s Natalie brand has the DC details 6 hours ago

CBSMiami.com Weather 2-4-21 5:00 PMCBS4 chief meteorologist Craig Setzer has your weather forecast for Thursday night. 7 hours ago

Freshmen representative Marjorie Taylor Greene defends herself ahead of vote to remove committee assignmentsCBS4’s Natalie brand showcases the latest developments in the Taylor Greene saga. 7 hours ago

Governor DeSantis announces plan to vaccinate older people through faith-based organizationsTed Scouten of CBS4 reports on increased efforts to immunize the most vulnerable states. 7 hours ago

The heat returns before the wet weekendCBS4 chief meteorologist Craig Setzer has more on moving temperatures. 7 hours ago

WEB EXTRA: Controlled explosion triggers avalanche in SwitzerlandA controlled explosion was used to trigger an avalanche on the mountainside in Switzerland on Thursday (2/4). This was done in a ski resort to avoid a future avalanche. There are no casualties. 7 hours ago

WEB EXTRA: SUPER BOWL Game Day FoodEating during the Super Bowl has become his own national pastime. While the pandemic has changed the number of us who will watch the game, Americans still plan to eat. While you eat on Sunday, watch the game on CBS. 7 hours ago

WEB EXTRA: Ways to Enjoy the Super Bowl During the PandemicWho do you watch Super Bowl LV with? The CDC recommends that Americans enjoy gambling in person with the people they live with or virtually with others. 7 hours ago

FBI shooting suspect David Huber described as almost anti-social by former neighborJoan Murray of CBS4 spoke with April Evans about her encounters with Huber. 7 hours ago

FHP: Man who shot soldier opened fire for no apparent reasonCBS4’s Peter D’Oench shares the latest developments in the ambush. 7 hours ago

WEB EXTRA: Governor Ron DeSantis predicts Bucs will win Super Bowl LVSuper Bowl LV is in Florida, so it’s no big surprise that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is predicting Tom Brady will lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a victory over the Chiefs on Sunday. 8 hours ago

