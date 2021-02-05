Here’s how Ganni ended Copenhagen Fashion Week





There is no such thing as Fashion Month, but as the global pandemic hits its one-year goal, Fashion Weeks across the board continue to unfold primarily with digital activations. With a shortened timeline, the styling scope of the fall / winter collections has adapted to the new normal and continues to launch collections despite the effects of COVID-19. Copenhagen Fashion Week typically kicks off four full weeks of style and this season the city continues the tradition in 2021. Today, as the week ended in Denmark, fashion label Ganni closed the season with digital music. four days. experience. “I feel very lucky to have had this opportunity with Ganni, because it’s been almost a year since I’ve done anything,” New York singer-songwriter Zsela told ESSENCE. “I didn’t do any shows during the quarantine.” Taking place of what would usually be a runway presentation, GANNILOVE FOREVER was introduced with performances by ZSELA, Coco O. and Deb Neve. Throughout the week, each artist recorded a handful of love songs to share with the GANNI community while showcasing the FW21 collection. The songs include covers of the most coveted melodies of the 90s, as well as original tracks by each artist. “[Ganni] They’ve been really kind to just make sure I’m comfortable with every step of the way and, that goes with creativity, ”Zsela exclaimed. As the fashion industry has faced some tough conversations about diversity, GANNI has continued the conversation by leading initiatives that specifically support creatives of color. This summer, the fashion label teamed up with Richie Shazam In Support Of Black Trans Lives and produced a 3-day activation exploring the coming decade last September. “The demolition of white supremacy in every structure is what’s going to improve everything I think,” Zsela added. Taking an upbeat and inclusive approach to the digital format of Fashion Week this season, GANNI showcased its FW21 collection through music and diversity in the foreground.







