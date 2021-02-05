Former Perry Ellis designer Michael Maccari joins Truth Alone – WWD

Michael Maccari, the former Creative Director of Perry Ellis, has joined Truth Alone Clothing as Art Director.

Maccari, who brings over 20 years of experience to this role, joins co-founders Donald Taffurelli and Christopher Jara at the sustainable consumer fashion brand.

Maccari left Perry Ellis in fall 2019 after a six-year stint where he is credited with reinventing the brand and relaunching the brand at New York Fashion Week. Prior to Perry Ellis, Maccari was Fashion Director and Senior Vice President of Armani Exchange where he oversaw the creative development of the men’s and women’s collections in collaboration with Giorgio Armani. It was during his time at A | X that Maccari met Taffurelli and Jara, whose company, Interaxis Sourcing, was hired by the brand to access and develop high-end knitwear in the Peruvian market. Maccari also worked at Polo Ralph Lauren, J. Crew, Calvin Klein and Donna Karan New York before joining Perry Ellis. He is a graduate of the Fashion Institute of Technology and a member of the Council of Fashion Designers of America.

“We have reason to be very excited about Michael joining the management team – it’s a meeting,” said Taffurelli, CEO of Truth Alone. “There is a long, successful history between all of us, linking artistic direction, innovation and execution. There are bestseller lists year after year spanning over a decade. It’s the kind of muscle memory we’ve all built together. There are synergies, networks and relationships that optimize our ingenuity and responsiveness in the sustainable fashion market.

Maccari added, “The fashion industry was already changing, with consumers moving away from fast fashion. The pandemic has accelerated these changes. The idea of ​​uniform is to be interpreted. Comfort is the new confidence. Honesty and truth have real value and this is what seems new. This is where design and trend come together for me. It’s exciting to lead the artistic direction of a brand that matches my values. “

Truth Alone is based in New York City with an office in Palm Spring, California, and a manufacturing headquarters in Lima, Peru. It offers essentials for men and women, such as long and short-sleeved T-shirts, tank tops and polo shirts made from organic Peruvian pima cotton, which sell for under $ 30. The company also offers cotton masks.