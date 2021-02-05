Dior men’s summer 2021 collection is now in store





The Dior Mens Summer 2021 collection is best defined as a celebration of identity, as it links art and creativity. For the collection, Dior Mens Artistic Director Kim Jones collaborates with Amoako Boafo, an artist born in Ghana and trained in Vienna. Combining the power of creativity with the artistic ability to transport, they created an intimate, holistic and honest cultural conversation that lives and breathes through the Dior Mens Summer 2021 collection. A real creative dialogue Each piece in the Dior Mens Summer 2021 collection uses Boafos artwork as both inspiration and base. Like his paintings, the colors used in the collection are taken from his vivid and almost surreal hues. Along with the key colors of yellow, blue, coral and green, the prints are drawn from graphic patterns that characterize his work. With reference to this, the three-dimensional surfaces are finely crafted, printed and layered in the collection. This includes ribbed knits, incorporating jacquard patterns, evoking the appearance of a painted canvas. In other pieces, the embroidery, knits and intarsia literally translate specific works of Boafo to the body of the wearers. The silhouettes are tight, clean, influenced by sportswear, but with the perfect tailoring characteristic of a fashion house. Creative collaboration does not end with fashion either. As an extension of these dazzling encounters, Dior perpetuates its commitment by showcasing and celebrating the work of young artists. As such, the house also supports an artistic initiative led by Boafo for the creation of a place of residence in Ghana for young artists. Pull-on style The new Dior Atlas sandals are also new for summer 2021 and complement the set perfectly. Designed by Jones, the new shoes combine innovation and exceptional know-how. Atlas sandals are available in three versions to meet demanding styles. Choose from Dior Oblique canvas with black or beige suede or black neoprene with khaki suede, its sole woven with rope, while the sides, decorated with mesh, add a delicate openwork touch. Reflecting the art of detail, the Dior name and the CD Icon logos give these pieces an elegant signature. As a finishing touch, these Japanese-inspired shoes, a nod to a country Jones admires and adores, pair with the matching Dior Oblique socks for an ultra-modern look. Contemporary creations and true fashion statements, the Dior Atlas sandals and Dior Homme Summer 2021 Collection will be previewed in Dior stores starting today.







