LeBron James and Chris Paul make a statement with their fashion – WWD

Professional basketball players have been among the most fashionable and popular clothing influencers in recent years. Now they want to turn that influence into activism.

Members of the NBA were swift last summer in their responses to racial unrest following the unfair murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and many other victims of police brutality.

While playing in the Orlando ‘bubble’, a standalone sports center where teams lived to end the season that had been cut short by COVID-19, players quickly donned clothes and jerseys with sayings like “Say their names”, “Respect us” and “Do you understand now? Emblazoned on them. The Los Angeles Lakers wore red caps, much like then President Donald Trump’s MAGA hats that read “Make America. G̶r̶e̶a̶t̶ ̶A̶g̶a̶i̶n̶ Stop the cops who killed Breonna Taylor. “

Calyann Barnett, Utah Jazz’s stylist Donovan Mitchell and retired All Star Dwyane Wade, among others, said that part of the impact of the clothing, which is typically photographed as players walk down the tunnels of the sports arena to ‘in the locker room, then posted on social networks, is in fact the lack of dialogue.

“It’s not, ‘I’m going to tell you how I feel and then you come and go with me.’ It’s: “I’m sending you my message and I don’t need to hear what you have to say.” Colin Kaepernick lost his job because of [protesting racial injustice] and there has been so much conversation about it that there really shouldn’t be a conversation about black life.

Kaepernick, then quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, sat and knelt during the national anthem throughout the 2016 season to protest police brutality, in what would become one of the acts of most polarizing athletic activism in history. This season was also his last year as a professional football player, although he remains an active free agent. Kaepernick now has a multi-million dollar contract with Nike, where he appears in ads and videos calling for social justice. The slogan for its 2018 advertising campaign was “Believe in Something. Even if it means losing everything.

Acknowledging a change in response, even as America remains dishearteningly grappling with many of the same issues as when Kaepernick took a knee five years ago, Barnett said of last summer that: “It’s one of the first times in history that an athlete could really speak up and get the support of the league and the support of the fans. Kaepernick’s endorsement and the right to kneel during the hymn has increased following protests last summer.

Chris Paul, an NBA leader and President of the Player’s Association, was among the players on a call with former President Barack Obama after exiting the bubble to protest the near-fatal shooting of Jacob Blake, who was shot and killed in the eight-time return by police to Kenosha, Wisc., as he opened the driver’s door last August. Determining if the season should continue, the former president encouraged athletes to continue using their platforms and demanding action from the league, including turning arenas into polling stations and creating commercials that encourage “greater civic engagement in national and local elections”.

Voting in the November election was a priority for Paul and his peers. After weeks of wearing “Vote” shirts in warm-ups and on the sidelines, the NBPA said in October that more than 90% of current NBA players were registered to vote, up from 22% in 2016. More than 260,000 people voted in all 40 sports. arenas converted into voting centers.

Paul regularly wears clothes from historically black colleges and universities – which the majority of his family attended, despite going to Wake Forest – on game days. Its stylist, Courtney Mays, said from the start, it was about, “Not just how we were going to celebrate black designers, but opening the conversation about historically black colleges and universities through fashion. And that turned into his philanthropy of giving back to HBCUs and the work he does with Harvard University to bring that programming to HBCUs. This includes a partnership with Professor Anita Elberse of Harvard Business School on new class formatting and offerings in HBCUs.

In the bubble, Paul, a Jordan brand athlete, wore a different pair of Jordan sneakers featuring the HBCU logo for each game. He also handwritten messages calling for social justice on the midsoles. After the season, he teamed up with Mov, an app that “supports[s] initiatives chosen by athletes ”for“ Chris Paul’s HBCU Sneaker Tour ”. The sneakers were raffled off and the proceeds were donated to the men’s and women’s basketball programs of the respective institutions. “It’s not just like, let me wear a sweatshirt that Spelman says, it lets me figure out how to get the money and encourage other celebrities and athletes to do the same,” Mays said.

Laker LeBron James, another NBA frontman, regularly wore More Than a Vote clothing when pictured in the bubble tunnel, which he would later post on his Instagram, where he has around 78 million followers. More Than a Vote brings together black athletes and performers to fight voter suppression and increase voter registration. In 2020, they recruited more than 40,000 volunteer polling officers, helped register Florida voters who committed crimes unrelated to murder or sexual assault, and increased voter registration for the second round of the general election and in Georgia.

In 2020, athletes are spreading their message silently, using fashion to communicate their missions. T-shirts, hats, and sneakers spark conversation in the comments and at home in front of the TV. The fashion industry is also watching the momentum. Louis Vuitton recently sold a capsule in collaboration with the NBA quickly, and athlete stylists are inundated with requests from brands. The Dior Air Jordan 1s are among the hottest items on the resale market, fetching over $ 25,000 on Farfetch for a pair.

None of this is perhaps surprising. Basketball has been at the forefront of racial justice since Bill Russell, who won 11 championships with the Boston Celtics from 1956 to 1969 and became the first black coach in league history, also with the Celtics. . Russell was an outspoken participant in the civil rights movement and is considered a pioneer of sports activism.

Vick Michel, who plays Celtic’s Jayson Tatum, among others, and has been credited with saying ‘tunnels are the new track’, believes it is important to recognize these ancestors when ordering custom match kits for Tatum. “When you watch the Black Lives Matter movement, you have to pay homage to Jesse Owens, to [Muhammed] Ali, to the Michael Jordans of the world who paved the way for you to be where you are now. It started somewhere. The fashion didn’t happen just three years ago, as League Fits joined Instagram.

For Black History Month, Michel has tunnel-ready clothes made for Tatum that feature black athletes like Kobe Bryant, Jackie Robinson and Ali.

And yet, just 30 years ago, Jordan, considered by many to be the greatest player to ever touch a basketball, were asked to endorse Democratic candidate Harvey Gantt in the 1990 Senate race against outgoing Republican Jesse Helms in the home state of Northern Jordan. Caroline. The face of Nike’s Jordan brand hesitated, saying, “Republicans buy shoes too.” He maintains that it was said jokingly and that he contributed to the Gantt campaign in private.

“It was frowned upon [at that time] to bring politics into sport: you don’t want to lose the fans, you don’t want to lose the money behind it, ”Barnett said. “But I think we’re at a point in America where, what’s more precious: money or life? And I think we’re getting to the point where lives are more valuable. “