Iris Van Herpen creates a haute couture plastic ocean dress





Fashion designer Iris van Herpen unveiled a haute couture dress made from oceanic plastic fabric produced by Parley for the Oceans, which was cut into trilateral pieces to form a translucent, paved garment. The dress is part of Van HerpenThe Roots of Rebirth Spring / Summer 2021 collection, which referred to “the complexity of funghi” and the interdependence of fungi and in particular mycelium, the tubular filaments that funghi use to grow. Van Herpen used a variety of different materials when designing the collection, which consisted entirely of dresses. For the sixth look on the catwalk, the Holobiont dress, Van Herpen used Parley for the oceans‘trademark Ocean plastic Fabric. The material is made from recycled marine litter, from the eight million tonnes of plastic waste that ends up in our oceans each year. Parley for the Oceans collects plastic debris from shores and oceans, which is shredded and reworked into yarn. The implementation of these types of sustainable and recyclable materials in collections is a continuous development in his workshop, Van Herpen told Dezeen. “We do a lot of hardware development in-house and we also collaborate with companies and institutes around the world, like Parley for the Oceans,” she said. “Parley for the Oceans has a great deal of expertise in recycling ocean plastic and transforming it beautifully into soft upcycled fabrics. The quality of their fabrics is truly exquisite, and therefore perfectly suited to haute couture as well.” For the Holobiont dress, the designer first printed the fabric before laser cutting it parametrically into thin triangular mosaics, in order to create a “translucent and fragile interconnection” with the skin. According to Van Herpen, the refinement of the weave is what makes the fabric so suitable for high fashion design. “The Infinity dress is the hardest I have ever made,” says Iris van Herpen “It’s fascinating to see such fine fabrics that have been made from 100% recycled fabrics sourced from the oceans,” she said. “When most people think of recycled fabrics, they think of more rigid and less attractive materials. But that is now history, in part thanks to Parley – the quality of recycled fabrics is now so high that it is usable even for high-end couture looks. . “ Other sculptural models in the collection included a dress with “fine-edged liquescent gills” that had been 3D printed onto stretch lace, and another with pleated glass organza fabric that stood out from a bodice. to form a kind of textile fractal network. Van Herpen recently created a laser-cut dress for singer Lady Gaga to wear at the VMAs in 2020. Last year, the designer spoke to Dezeen as part of our Virtual Design Festival in three exclusive video interviews. The photograph is by Gio staiano unless otherwise stated.

