Men’s fashion dissection at sewing week





Buying a haute couture dress is like buying diamonds. If the quartet of size, carat, clarity and color determine the value of a diamond, then the degree of embellishments, the hours of craftsmanship, and the fact that its handcrafting on the ground Parisian establish its couture references. Haute couture which literally means haute couture dates back to the court of Louis XVI and Marie Antoinettes in Rococo style. However, it was not formalized in France until the English designer Charles Worth burst onto the scene and opened his Parisian workshop in 1858. It was Worth who founded the Chambre Syndicale de la Couture Parisienne to regulate the art of haute couture. Today, couture pieces selling for over $ 10,000 have won over the wealthiest buyers. Even though over the past decade, a section of observers have predicted the death of seams, the practice has established itself as both creative and financially sustainable. A shiny jacket at Azzaro Spring 21 couture (Photo: Instagram / Azzaro)

The recently concluded Spring 21 collections for men saw Valentino, Fendi and Azzaro showcase men’s tailoring. Until now, Savile Rows’ bespoke tailoring practices have been a tailoring equivalent for men. Plus, in recent years, a host of menswear designers like Kim Jones at Dior Men and John Galliano at Maison Margiela have sprinkled their ready-to-wear offerings with couture touches. In the recently featured Dior Mens Winter 21 offerings, Kim showcased a fully hand-embroidered, Vermont-designed long coat and blouse, directly inspired by the Rosella haute couture gown designed by Marc Bohan in the 1960s. Binary blur stitching For the Fendis binary blur stitching, Kim showcased a black double-breasted suit layered over a lacy shirt, a wedge pussy bow tie with immaculately done scarlet lips. Jones was inspired by Virginia Woolfs’ literary masterpiece Orlando, a novel that tells the story of an Elizabethan nobleman who transforms into a woman and travels some 300 years in time, never aging. Model Ludwig Wilddorff in a gender blurry ensemble (Photo: Instagram / ludwig.wilsdorff)

Stylist Akshay Tyagi sees these men’s pieces usher in the rise of the new masculine and feminine. Gender identities are blurry today. Watch so many beauty influencers redefining genres. These runway looks aren’t cookie-cutter versions, but allow you to be yourself without any excuses. Whether it’s Kim at Dior Men, Michele at Gucci or Pierpaolo Piccioli at Valentino – there’s a new sartorial energy for today’s evolved men, says Akshay. Beauty has no sex In Valentinos’ show notes, Piccioli shared: The presentation of the men on this show was a natural consequence of the statement behind our work. The essence of tailoring lies in the intrinsic nature of its execution, and it’s something that doesn’t need to have a gender limitation. Beauty has no sex, beauty is. Sunil Sethi, President of the FDCI, supports this. People in India, unfortunately, put labels on different styles of clothing – gay or straight. They need to understand that it’s about expressing your individuality and not a community, Sethi says. The presentation of the men on this show was a natural consequence of the statement behind our work. The essence of tailoring lies in the intrinsic nature of its execution, and it’s something that doesn’t need to have a gender limitation. Beauty has no sex, beauty is, – Pierpaolo Piccioli (Photo: Instagram / pppiccioli)

Given that India has a rich history of ornate and maximalist clothing, it would be interesting to see if Indian men warm up to any of these exuberant couture looks in the months to come.

