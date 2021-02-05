Pancake restaurant leaving Stony Point Fashion Park for Gayton Crossing





Stony Point Fashion Park loses another tenant, this time a pancake-focused restaurant that is moving from Southside Mall to a West End mall. Les Crepes moves to 1308 Gaskins Road at Gayton Crossing in Henrico. Owner Fernando Lozada said he had recently signed a lease and planned to move his restaurant in March, after nearly seven years at Stony Point. Lozada said the difficulties of shopping malls, coupled with disruption from the pandemic, made the current location of restaurants untenable as foot traffic became a trickle. The mall has seen a flow of departures as Sur La Table, H&M and T-Mobile have left in recent months, although the Eggspectation breakfast restaurant recently opened in Stony Point. It’s no secret that the mall has had issues over the past few years and the pandemic hasn’t helped, he said. We want to keep growing and that will not happen here. The new digs at Gayton Crossing measure more than twice as much as 3,300 square feet, compared to the 1,500 square feet leased by the restaurant at Stony Point. The space, which once housed the Hutch Bar & Eatery, includes two bars. While the restaurant’s menu of sweet and savory pancakes, salads and French toast will largely remain the same, Lozada said he plans to roll out bar fare to complete the space. The restaurant has a capacity of 125 diners, but with pandemic social distancing requirements, Lozada said he plans to be able to seat 80 people. Zach Hernandez of SL Nusbaum Realty Co. handled lease negotiations on behalf of the tenant. Lozada, originally from Venezuela, joined Les Crêpes as a waiter five years ago and took over the restaurant from his aunt and uncle about two years ago. The restaurant, which opened downtown, moved to Stony Point in 2014. One day they called me and told me they were going to open a pancake restaurant and we would love to have you, he said. He started working his way up the restaurant ranks after being frustrated too often by cooks who he said worked too slowly. I looked at them out the window. Finally, I couldn’t take it anymore. So I would go into the kitchen and take care of my tables. That’s when I realized I liked cooking, he says. The Lozadas family opened a second location in Carytown in 2017. Lozada said that location was sold to a longtime employee in January.







