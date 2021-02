Sweatpants, cardigans and the rise of casual wear

Guest contributor |

Friday, February 5, 2021 This month’s Euromonitor International Fashion Friday podcast series explores the burgeoning trend in casual styles and how fashion brands can successfully incorporate it into their strategies moving forward. Sportswear and athletics have seen momentum relative to the broader clothing and footwear industry, which has seen double-digit declines due to the pandemic. While the apparel and footwear industry is expected to register a 4% CAGR through 2025, sportswear is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of 6% and is estimated at $ 292 billion worldwide. Over the past 5 years, relaxed athletic and athletic-inspired styles have dominated the fashion aesthetic in both luxury and the street. The trend has grown due to an increased interest in health and fitness, the influence of streetwear culture and the growth of flexible working. A growing number of high profile street and luxury performers have adopted more “ relaxed ” and sporty-inspired styles to meet growing demand. In 2020, consumers have become accustomed to spending more time in and around their homes, where activewear and casual styles have benefited enormously from the growth of e-commerce, with sportswear growing 41% in the market. e-commerce while online clothing sales grew 48%. Beyond convenience and comfort, nostalgia is another big driver of demand for casual styles. COVID-19 has induced an intergenerational thirst from the past to act as a buffer against pandemic anxieties. Turning to nostalgia is a common psychological response in times of crisis because it produces notions of comfort. In sportswear, the desire for the return of live sporting events and pre-pandemic freedom has rekindled interest in retro items such as tracksuits, polo shirts and colorblocks, which draw inspiration from ’90s influences. . Additionally, nostalgia permeated the fashion scene in large part due to the “ cottagecore ” trend on TikTok and Instagram, which began as a result of consumers’ desire to escape to simpler times. This has led to a renewed demand for comfy cardigans and sweater vests that evoke a sense of country living and rustic comfort. 2021 sees increasing demand for athletics and sportswear. The opportunity for fashion players lies in establishing a community like Sporty and Rich or Sleeper, creating a genderless appeal similar to the Air Jordan Dior collaboration, and creating stylish and trendy clothing. sophisticated or technologically improved. As consumers adapt to new ways of working, exercising, relaxing and socializing, they will continue to demand comfortable and adaptable clothing, which will fuel the growth of sophisticated casual wear. Written and created for FashionUnited by Euromonitor. Check out other fashion related podcasts from Euromonitor here. Image: Pexels

