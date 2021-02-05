Local Sustainable Fashion Brand Akala Clothing Launches First Collection, Discusses Founding Principles | Arts and leisure

When Ashley Klein was growing up in the Midwest, recycling and composting were foreign concepts. But in 2017 when she started dreaming about what would someday become Akala ClothingKlein felt responsible for combining her love of fashion with her desire to help the planet.

The fashion industry is a major contributor to the climate crisis, producing 10% of global carbon emissions. The United Nations estimates that every second, enough waste from excess textiles is produced to fill a garbage truck, which goes to landfills or is burned. In addition to this, clothing production has doubled since 2000; people buy more clothes on average but keep them for less.

Recognizing these growing impacts, Klein began to envision her brand through the lens of sustainability and the mind of a consumer. While browsing stores advertised as sustainable, she noticed that many items were trendy and quickly going out of style. The pieces also did not include size, meaning that clothes were only available for people who fit a certain body type.

In 2019 Klein founded Akala Clothing. The brand’s name is a combination of its initials, AK, and Los Angeles, where the company was made. The Seattle-based company launched its first collection ahead of the final holiday season.

Klein aims to tackle issues that arise at every stage of a garment’s lifecycle, prioritizing versatility, timeless style, and the inclusion of size. As far as durability goes, Klein said, I didn’t want to cut corners or just do one thing and then say I was sustainable. I really wanted to put all my heart into it.

Her debut collection consists of soft neutral fabrics and light toned fabrics (98% of which are plant-based), soft textures, thoughtful details and simple, chic designs. The majority of pieces are designed to be worn in multiple ways, with versatile features like a reversible neckline or removable belt. This type of versatility extends the life of the part, allowing flexibility as the client’s body, needs and preferences change over time.

The garments are made through a small-batch development process that ensures fair treatment and above minimum wages for all workers. Klein is also committed to ensuring appropriate safety measures to protect workers from exposure to COVID-19.

According to Klein, Akala Clothing expresses the possibility of the exhilaration of living in your closet knowing that every piece has been made responsibly.

I love that it’s a brand by women for women, said Megan Erwin, an Akala client who credits the brand with helping develop her environmental awareness. [Klein] puts into her design elements that she knows women look for, for example, pockets in dresses.

The educational component of the Kleins brand supports its commitment to inclusiveness. Klein works to demystify the confusion that can accompany environmental issues. She also hopes to invite more people into the sustainable fashion community by providing transparency that ensures customers understand what’s behind the creation of each product they buy.

While Klein believes that everyone deserves to have clothes that make them feel good, she also recognizes the general lack of accessibility of fashion, especially sustainable fashion, due to the high costs. She regularly thinks about ways to reduce costs for consumers without having to cut corners on her brands’ commitments to sustainability and fair wages for workers.

Responding to these concerns is deeply personal to Klein.

I was in a really tough situation, where I was shopping for $ 8 clothes on the H&M sales display because I needed something to put on my body, Klein said. As an industry, we have a responsibility to figure out how to make sustainable clothing more accessible.

This year Klein plans to further expand their size range and produce a spring collection optimized for the work-from-home lifestyle. For more information about the brand, visit the Akala Clothing website.

