Target Dress Challenge 2021: The Roanoke Woman Behind The Facebook Trend And How It Started





A woman from Roanoke, Va. Recently posted a trend due to her viral post where she wore an “ugly as a homemade sin” dress from the Target retail store, with the #TargetDressChallenge of 2021. The dress is a garment from the old school that was worn in the early 1900s, and the woman claimed it was sold on Target despite the suffering the pandemic. Lesley Butterfield instantly became an internet celebrity after posting a hilarious status on social media, Facebook, with all the photos of her detailing her life as a woman from olden times. The woman also shared the photo scenes as if she were in the American countryside, doing all the hard work for herself and her family. (Photo: Lesley Butterfield via Facebook screenshot) The post that was created last Sunday, Jan. 31, has already garnered 20,000 massive reactions, more than 9,800 comments and 27,000 massive shares on the platform. Butterfield also had an internet trend which was featured on various publications and news websites, calling the dress something that was caught on the “prairie”. Also read: Alternatives to ‘The Great Suspender’ Extension: 5 Chrome Extensions Without Malware! Target Dress Challenge: how it started While there are no reasons why the challenge started, Lesley Butterfield shared on Facebook that the reason the challenge started was because she stumbled across a dress at a popular retail store, Target. Instead of a trendy, modern, generation-friendly dress sold in the store, the Prairie Dress stood out when she was browsing Target. (Photo: Melissa Tomas via Facebook screenshot) Jokingly, the #targetdresschallenge Butterfield’s post contained a diary entry that mimics the early folks who typically update their diaries instead of social media posts and statuses. Here, she poked fun at Target, the dress, and the pandemic that drove her to do manual labor, as lockdown restrictions forced her to churn the butter. (Photo: Lesley Butterfield via Facebook screenshot) Additionally, Lesley Butterfield mentioned a massive amount of old-fashioned stereotypes, including a train that delivers snail mail from friends and family, the cobbler’s baking rhubarb in a Dutch oven, and chinaware. Photo credit was to Butterfield’s 10-year-old son, who was able to capture the scenery of old Roanoke, Virginia. Target Dress Challenge: a scene from the American countryside (Photo: Lesley Butterfield via Facebook screenshot) According to Fox WFXR, Butterfield was surprised that her post was trending, as she didn’t expect people to interact with the challenge. Plus, her reason for taking on the challenge is the hilarious dress that was seen on Target, and wanted to show the public that such a dress exists in the retail store. Lesley Butterfield’s photos on Facebook included several props and gear to capture the old American countryside, particularly in the early days of life, when people dressed several inches above the ankle, all the way down to cuffs. The pioneer considered that life during the pandemic made her think that she had almost the same experiences in the “era of borders”. Associated article: Apple and Hyundai-Kia would design an “Apple car” with “driverless” technology! TSMC chip? This article is the property of Tech Times Written by Isaiah Alonzo 2018 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.







