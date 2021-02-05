Fashion
Shraddha Kapoor in 8 lakh thigh split velvet robe is an absolute stunner
- Shraddha Kapoor was recently donned in an eccentric black velvet gown, perfect for a red carpet event. The fashionista made our jaws touch with her fierce look.
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATE FEBRUARY 5, 2021 at 4:11 p.m. IST
You can never go wrong with a black dress and the latest photos of Shraddha Kapoor are a testament to that. The Haider The actor recently stepped out in a black velvet gown and knocked our jaws to the ground. Not so long ago, Sara Ali Khan showed us the right way to include black velvet in our ethnic collection and now Shraddha is proving it is right for any season.
The pictures we are talking about show the actor in an asymmetrical dress. The dress that had a tight torso flaunted her curves. The dress also featured ruched detailing at the front that opened into a daring thigh-high slit adding some oomph to the ensemble. The gorgeous piece was adorned with a braided leather tassel belt that brought the whole look together.
Similar pom poms were featured on the slit, neck and arms of the dress giving it a sexy vibe. To accessorize the look, Shraddha wore a pair of metallic black earrings and donned shimmering carbon-colored strappy heels. She maintained a fierce vibe throughout the whole.
Even her makeup was in the same vein. It featured smoky shimmering black eyes, mascara-laden lashes, nude lipstick, and highlighter. The 33-year-old left her hair wavy and we’re a fan of this look. Shraddha shared the images on his Instagram account with a black heart as a caption.
If you also like this dress and want to add it to your collection, we have some news for you. The dress is from the Aadnevik brand and is worth 7,88,607 (7,900 GBP).
On the job side, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in the 2020 release Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff. Prior to that, the actor shared screen space with Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi in 3d street dancer.
