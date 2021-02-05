Okotoks Teen Adjusting Fashion Game





Okotoks is known for a lot of things; the home of great sports teams, a corner for talented artists, a sound booth for musicians … and now a catwalk for fashion. 17-year-old composite student Dylan Thompson puts our community of Foothills on the map when it comes to the world of apparel. Growing up with older siblings, Thompson says he found himself surrounded by style, piquing his interest from a young age. “When I was growing up, my two sisters were much older than me. So whenever we were on vacation we would always go to malls and stores and shop with them or my dad would buy them for Christmas or birthdays. So I have always been very anchored in fashion from a young age. “ With the influence of her sisters and always on the hunt for the next best trend in fashion capitals around the world, a seventh grader came up with the idea of ​​creating a fashion line, Thompson says, fast-forward to 6. ans and d.RT was launched. “So d.RT is an all-men’s clothing brand. And really, what we wanted to do with this brand was educate this next generation of young men who are coming to market here and who will be our next CEOs and prime ministers. , Presidents, and all that. We wanted a brand that would really target this young male market. ” But apart from encouraging young men, aged 10 to 18, to conquer the world with confidence, what sets this brand apart? Thompson, co-founder of d.RT, responds; adjustable clothing. “Because kids grow up so fast, we didn’t want someone to buy one of our costumes, but then they come out in four months and they have to buy another one. We wanted to be able to have it so that the costume could grow with them and they could actually appreciate the clothes. ” The idea for the fit was born as a hockey player Dylan would find himself forced to buy a new suit every season, but with d.RT you now have sleeves that can be lengthened with a snap. point, pants that have an easy click. adjustable system and size that can be pulled in and out – no need to visit the tailor while your child is going through a growth spurt. The young men’s clothing brand ranges from $ 52 to $ 200 and includes machine washable, wrinkle-resistant fabrics, which also keep dry cleaning costs low. A brand that really considered everything and ticks all the boxes, says Thompson, it was unreal to see his idea come true. “To be honest, that sounds pretty surreal. Sometimes it almost doesn’t look like reality. It almost feels like a feverish dream… like we had this idea in 7th grade and started working on it. And it’s all in public view, so it’s a little hard to get used to. “ To purchase d.RT (also co-founded by Dylan’s sister Paula Brunson and husband Brian Brunson) and to learn more about the brand, click HERE.

