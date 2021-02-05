TikTok takes over NewGen sponsorship from British Fashion Council – WWD

LONDON – TikTok has become the main sponsor of the British Fashion Council’s NewGen program, further proof that digital platforms are rapidly taking the place of physical retailers and traditional media, as the money-rich backers of fashion events and showcases.

BFC said it will work with China’s short-lived mobile video platform to create a tailor-made activity program for all recipients of NewGen, its oldest platform for emerging talent.

The activity will include ongoing support for creator shows, mentoring, master classes, and digital support for recipients. TikTok will also host a NewGen location during London Fashion Week in September, with designer shows, content creation and hospitality opportunities.

“This partnership will also allow even more innovative fashion content to be shared across the TikTok ecosystem,” BFC said, adding that it has also launched a dedicated TikTok account for NewGen, @bfcnewgen.

Applications for NewGen 2021/22 are now open, with details and criteria on the British Fashion Council website.

BFC added that the Clearpay Buy It Now platform (known as Afterpay outside of the UK) will also support NewGen as an official partner.

This is not the first time that Clearpay / Afterpay has supported emerging brands in London and in fashion capitals around the world. Last year, Clearpay was one of the corporate donors to the BFC Foundation Fashion Fund, alongside Amazon, the Coach Foundation and Browns.

In October, Afterpay replaced Mercedes-Benz as sponsor of Australian Fashion Week. The multi-year agreement will see the week renamed Afterpay Australian Fashion Week, or AAFW.

NewGen, which started in 1993, is CFB’s first and most recognized talent identification system. It offers designers financial grants, presentation opportunities, one-on-one mentoring and business training sessions to help designers develop their infrastructure and business skills.

According to the BFC, the program has supported 250 designers and served as a promotional springboard for talent, including Alexander McQueen, Christopher Kane, Christopher Raeburn, Craig Green, Erdem Moralioglu, Grace Wales Bonner, Jonathan Anderson, Molly Goddard, Nicholas Kirkwood, Osman Yousefzada, Roksanda Ilincic and Simone Rocha.

Topshop and Topman, bought earlier this week by Asos following the collapse of Sir Philip Green’s Arcadia group, had long been major sponsors of the British Fashion Council, as well as NewGen.

The Topshop / Topman collaboration with BFC began in 2003, with Green and his team also setting up a seasonal runway space during London Fashion Week in an effort to support young talent.

As recently as 2018, Topshop was hosting shows for designers such as Preen de Thornton Bregazzi, Nicopanda, Shrimps, Molly Goddard and Charlotte Knowles.

Topshop and Topman also supported the showcases of young talent, Fashion East and Man, while Topshop showcased its Unique collection in-house each season during London Fashion Week.

The fact that digital powerhouses TikTok and Clearpay have rushed to support the BFC is a sign of the times, proof that physical retail, and even traditional glossy magazine publishers, can no longer afford to support them. big-priced fashion weeks or industry events.

Caroline Rush, CEO of BFC, noted that BFC is the first international fashion council to partner with TikTok to support emerging talent, “and we look forward to working with the team.

She added that TikTok helped BFC revive the NewGen program which had been put on ice for 2020/21 due to COVID-19. “The past year has been extremely difficult, and much of our support has gone to companies that need funds to overcome the pandemic.”

The most recent NewGen Grant recipients, in 2019/20, were A-Cold-Wall, Ahluwalia, Alighieri, Bethany Williams, Bianca Saunders, Charles Jeffrey Loverboy, Halpern, Matty Bovan, Nicholas Daley, Stefan Cooke and Supriya Lele.

Rich Waterworth, chief executive of TikTok, said the company was “honored to be a part of this journey in 2021, when supporting emerging talent is more important than ever. Creativity is at the heart of TikTok, it is a community where originality and individuality can flourish. “

He added: “In 2020, we saw designers around the world spark a knitting revival, thanks to their love for NewGen alumni, JW Anderson, now iconic of the cardigan; Through this partnership with BFC, we hope to see even more joyful moments like this and inspire a whole new generation of UK fashion talent.

NewGen is part of the BFC Foundation, which brings together all of the group’s charitable initiatives under one roof. The foundation focuses on three areas, education, business grantmaking and mentoring, and the Institute of Positive Fashion.

In 2020, after the onset of COVID-19, BFC decided to pool all of its talent support grants, including NewGen, to make more than £ 1million of emergency funding available through BFC. Foundation Fashion Fund for the COVID Crisis.

As of April 2020, 67 designers have accepted support with more than £ 1.5million allocated through the BFC Foundation Fashion Fund for the COVID Crisis.