Erdem unveils 6 insanely romantic wedding dresses for modern brides

A bride should always look like the prettiest version of herself, not like dressing up as someone else, says Erdem Moraliolu. The most modern is to be totally yourself. The Canada-based, London-based designer has distilled the essence of pure, easy and effortless bridal wear in the White collection: a selection of six ready-to-wear wedding dresses to wear well beyond the big day. . From soft, embellished cape dresses and embroidered cotton voile midis to breathtakingly simple eyelash dresses, Moraliolus’ perfectly crafted capsule feels youthful, yet has a sense of permanence. This is in part, says the designer to British Vogue, until the influence of its archives. I finished my first fall / winter 2006 fashion show with a bride, he shares. Funny, she’s always been at the back of my mind. Fifteen years of exquisite fashion looks inspired by time travel tales have given the storyteller’s creator plenty of inspiration to draw upon. Look one, the Caelyn mini-dress, worn in the Iceland lookbook with a polka-dot tulle bandeau and a floral charm, was inspired by a moment from the fall / winter 2015 runway. The floral necklace is an accessory version of her last presentation of the show, the Fall / Winter 2020 collection inspired by Cecil Beaton, staged before the pandemic took hold and Moraliolu had time to imagine new brand proposals like this one. The Floredice dress, 2995. It was important to me that the collection still has a very human hand, he shares in creating pieces infused with youth that have a light feel compared to his bespoke bridal wear. I’ve always liked the idea of ​​creating something couture, so there’s only one out there, but at the same time I love the casualness of the White Collection. With both, [the Erdem customer is] buy a part to transmit. The ditsy Ulrica and Suzette cotton dresses are personal favorites as they look both new and 100 years old. The Clementine dress, 4.995. I designed the White Collection with love, as I approach everything, Erdem told himself, before adding that it was wonderful to enjoy a moment of escape in the current climate. While he admits that this lockdown seems more difficult due to the unknown amount of time, he is grateful for the opportunity to focus, dream, and draw. For brides who are currently navigating the uncertain path to marriage, in light of the ongoing pandemic, the Erdems White Collection offers a new perspective. The Suzette dress, 1395. The Erdem White collection will be available all year round on Erdem.com and the Mayfair flagship store, from February 2021. More from British Vogue:

