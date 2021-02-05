George Clooney: The New Sewing Poster Boy





HOLLYWOOD star George Clooney may have been crowned “the No.1 man” in the past, but now he’s earned a new label: The Poster Boy for Sewing.

Correct. Clooney, whose film roles include Ocean’s Eleven, Syriana, and The Midnight Sky, revealed that during the lockdown he became a buzzword for embracing the do-and-fix philosophy. In an interview with AARP magazine, he said: “I sew children’s clothes a lot. And my wife’s dress which got torn several times. I had been single for a long time and had no money, and you have to learn how to fix things. ” Other projects? The actor, who lives with his wife, human rights lawyer Amal and their three-year-old twins, also rewired his assistant’s sewing machine. After finding himself spending more time at home due to the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions impacting the film and television industry, Clooney has discovered much-needed solace in DIY. READ MORE: Question Of The Day: The Return Of The Must-Have Uggs Of 2000s Fashion He soiled the entire interior and exterior of his house, as well as all the furniture. “It was getting dingy and I had buckets of stains, and I was like, ‘Well, what else am I going to do?’ It made me feel better. And I put wire mesh all over the dog’s yard. ” A man at hand? True. Although the Oscar winner doesn’t hesitate to sing his own praises. According to Clooney: “If we were on an island and you had to choose someone to help you survive, I would choose me. “Ask all my friends and they would choose me too. I can make a waterspout and a pitcher out of that.” Sewing became popular during the lockdown Where does her man’s label of man come from? A list compiled by AskMen.com in 2006 saw Clooney beat rap mogul Jay-Z, adventurer-entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson, former cyclist Lance Armstrong and designer Tom Ford to claim the top spot. Are any of them in tailoring? Not-confirmed. Although you would imagine Tom Ford knows his way around a needle and a thread. Who sews? It would appear that a few people. Men’s magazine Esquire recently published an article titled “Rise Of The Sew Bro: Why Men Have Been Crafting their Own Clothes Over Lockdown.” READ MORE: Question Of The Day: The Magic Of Mittens And How Bernie Sanders Became A Style Icon Nothing else? Appearing on The Howard Stern Show in December, Clooney gave another enlightening glimpse into her home lockdown routine, saying, “I do seven loads of laundry a day, you know, I mop the floor, I’m the boss of the House.” What about daytime work? Clooney has reportedly signed up to produce and star in a new Buck Rogers TV reboot. We imagine that he will be eager to get back to work to rest.







