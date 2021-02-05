New York fashion week 2021 overshadowed by Chinese New Year | Fashion

New York’s Big Week kicks off on February 14, two days after the start of the Year of the Ox, bringing it face to face with Chinese New Year celebrations.

Moreover, the clash comes at a time of weakness for the Manhattans fashion industry. Few designers in any of the fashion capitals have much hope of showing new collections in front of an audience in the weeks to come, and each fashion week struggles to maintain visibility while battling for digital bandwidth. .

But while Milan, Paris and London still have household names that fly the flag for their virtual fashion weeks, New York Fashion Week has suffered an unceremonious desertion from its officer class. Neither Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs or Tommy Hilfiger will appear on next week’s calendar.

As China’s economic recovery gains momentum ahead of Europe and the United States, designers are relying on Chinese consumers to fill the chests and must match their watches with the mood of the moment in Shanghai rather than New York, Paris or Milan. Gifts have a central role in the rituals of the Lunar New Year holidays, and luxury brands are keen to seize the opportunity to win new audiences by inserting themselves into family celebrations.

A recent spike in infection rates has dampened parties and in-store events in many parts of China. Cartier and luxury outerwear brand Canada Goose canceled celebrations scheduled for late January in Shanghai, while Shanghai Fashion Week was postponed until March.

But with the start of 2020 being entirely overshadowed by the emergence of the coronavirus, Chinese consumers are keen to celebrate the Year of the Beef and, having embraced online shopping in the past year, are not deterred by the closures. of shops. Burberry offers a Year of the Ox capsule collection in which the TB monogram for Thomas Burberrys initials incorporates an ox’s head, on baseball caps and tote bags.

The Balenciagas Little Ox handbag features the Chinese character of the beef alongside the Balenciaga name. A Moschino hoodie in red the traditional New Year’s color with a cartoon ox in gold is on sale for around 500.

New York Fashion Week saw some of the most famous moments in modern fashion history. The grunge movement of the 90s was born on the Marc Jacobs podium in 1993; Three years later, Alexander McQueen grabbed the headlines by putting Kate Moss in bumster pants on his Lower East Side show.

In the 2000s, the Manhattans catwalks set the tone in celebrity glamor, with helicopters landing on a green space one block behind the New York Public Library to deliver the front row at the DKNY Parade in 2006. and Beyonc, Lauren Hutton and Julianne Moore appearing in a runway show in the Tom Fords Madison Avenue store.

But this season, Jason Wu, who put on a social-distancing rooftop show last season, is one of the few designers to attempt to put on a physical spectacle. Manhattan’s February climate, which is not conducive to outdoor events, increases the logistical challenge. Ralph Lauren, Marc Jacobs, Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors and Calvin Klein are all missing from the digital appeal, with many designers choosing to show later, to narrow the gap between a collection appearing in a runway and in a store.

Tom Ford, the president of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, announced a new American collections calendar last week that brings together new collections from American designers anytime, anywhere. The CFDA insists that New York Fashion Week remains the heart and soul of the American fashion calendar, but the move recognizes that ratings for New York fashion shows are dropping rapidly.

The fashion industry is now putting China at the forefront. Cartier released its Pasha watch in China last July, two months before its launch to the rest of the world. In August, when European fashion capitals were stranded, Louis Vuitton broadcast a glamorous outdoor parade live from Shanghai. Moncler, the Italian luxury brand whose stylish puffer jackets sell over 1,000, is moving fashion week spots from Milan fashion week to Shanghai fashion week, capitalizing on a booming domestic market for clothing ski resorts, which is expected to be worth nearly 3 billion by 2022, according to the EU SME Center, as ski resorts gain popularity with domestic tourists to China.

In 2019, Chinese consumers accounted for 35% of luxury spending, compared to 22% generated by the United States and 17% by European buyers, according to Forbes. By 2025, Chinese consumers are expected to represent more than 50%. The change in course is accentuated by the likelihood that the changes in travel habits forged in 2020 will continue, so that the purchasing power of the Chinese buyer will be felt in Chinese cities rather than during trips to Paris, London or New York. The impact of this will be felt around the world, as the Eurocentric traditions of the fashion industry bow to the tastes and rhythms of Chinese culture. The first trend of the next month of parades? Chinese New Year lucky red.