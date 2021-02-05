The five biggest trends to emerge for fall / winter 2021 for men

As we all know and hate to be reminded, our lives have changed in all aspects due to the global pandemic. Fashion, like all industries, has evolved the way it operates to suit current circumstances. Brands have been heavily impacted within their teams, designers creating with limited resources, working from home like the rest of us, and keeping in mind how consumers and stakeholders will respond to their work.

While most of us thought that by the New Year life would get back to “normal”, it is obvious that we are still working to reach this point. Meanwhile, creators continue to innovate with their collections by not only delivering live broadcasts and making them accessible to all, but creating in-depth virtual experiences and unique collaborations with other artists on display through partnerships. like Kim Jones and Scottish painter Peter Doig, Loewe with the animated tale “My Neighbor Totoro” and more.

The most recent Fall / Winter 2021 menswear show trends reflect the times we live in, but also remind us of the impact and historical value that fashion holds in documenting society for periods of time. Here are some trends for men this spring, based on sought after themes in this season’s designs.

HAND BAGS

Gone are the days when only women can pick up handbags. They complete a look whether it is in actual use or not. As we have seen over the years and more recently with the rise of Telfar bags, handbags are simply unisex. The majority of the fall / winter 2021 collections featured male models wearing handbags in sizes ranging from mini, small, medium and large. Although men’s handbags are not new, they are appearing in shows more often and are gaining in popularity. Almost every look on the Fendi Mens Fall / Winter 2021 show included a handbag.

EXTREME DECLARATION PARTS

When we say “extreme statement pieces” we don’t mean something with a splash of color or crazy patterns. We’re talking city structures like in Louis Vuitton, exaggerated scarves in Y / Project, ready-made jeans at Balenciaga, grand floral decor in Tokyo James, fuzzy slippers in Vetements, and a functional, wearable umbrella hat. as seen in Botter. Since our time in public is limited due to the global pandemic, you might as well be the scene instead of going out into one.

PRO-CASUAL

Due to the global pandemic that continues to affect our lives, many spring collections have featured outfits mixing business and casual pieces to pay homage to our current state of being mostly home. Dries Van Noten, Casablanca, A-Cold-Wall and Rhude are just a few brands that mixed shorts with long coats, creating an effect of just rolling out of bed, but looking presentable enough to be in public thanks to a cute coat. .

COZY PATTERN KNITWEAR

Ugly sweaters aren’t just for Christmas. Menswear Fashion Week showcased a range of uniquely patterned knit sweaters at established fashion houses such as Louis Vuitton and Dior, but also brands such as The Elder Statesman and Junya Watanabe. This season, we are planning many patterned and cozy knits, fine or thick, depending on the weather.

VOLUMINOUS OUTERWEAR

Being seen and taking up space was a recurring theme in the collections this season. Highlighting Volume speaks to the other trends we anticipate above as they all contribute to the look in one way or another. From the large bomber jackets seen in Prada to the long structured overcoats seen in Jil Sander, garments with great depth and width in the measurements.

Trends come and go. Like many of the looks featured this season, men’s fashion is evolving to become more expressive and feminine. There are no limits to what someone chooses to wear these days, and although we are physically limited, fashion allows us to channel our creativity wherever we are.