Be ready for the resort in 2021

The general mood for resort wear before the lockdown was to go big or come home, with extravagant styles and silhouettes. For example, Tanieya Khanujas’ holiday collection last year had a lot of ruffles with exaggerated sleeves or structured corsets. Papa Dont Preach’s Zsa Zsa Zsu edition had a lot of ornate bralettes that matched with ornate accessories. The focus is now on comfortable transitional dividers that can be recycled and reused over the coming seasons.

Classic cuts and practical silhouettes with a relaxed feel are the order of the day, and there is a conscious shift towards sustainability. Vibrant flowers, tribal prints and boho luxe-inspired ensembles took away the pandemic gloom and kept us eager to get dressed on our first vacation after lockdown. I love to mix all kinds of prints and am fond of graphics, animal prints, gingham, checks and soft flowers. I chose a few pieces of Saaksha and busy for my trip to Goa in December, as they match the bill.

Caftans forever

The caftan has always been one of my favorite styles. But it has certainly garnered more attention over the past year or so. The Bandhini caftan Dyelogue by Rachita Parekh, which I featured on my Instagram feed, is popular. Several subscribers went ahead and bought it for themselves. I think it got such a great response because it is flattering, comes in a range of bright colors, and suits most body types.

Other choices include Moroccan-themed caftans from Rajdeep ranawat (a current favorite with Kareena Kapoor Khan) and baroque maxi designs embroidered in bronze and gold by Nikita Mhaisalkar.

To work and play

One of the most common questions I get about resort wear is if it can be used beyond a single season or be something that everyone is concerned about after the pandemic. I believe in investing in versatile pieces that can be styled not only on vacation, but also at home. The fluid separates with nature muga silk prints KoAi and free-spirited silhouettes of Verb by Pallavi Singhee come to mind.

I also love the bold and unapologetic designs of Bobo Calcutta, with graphic printed silk pieces that will provide you with all the drama you need after months of being confined to the house. 431-88 by Shweta Kapur is a brand that has stood the test of time; her classic minimalist clothes can be dressed up or down. And the voluminous sleeves and modern embellishments in Pankaj and NidhiThe Talisman collection adds a bit of drama that is much needed today. On my wishlist: Grass Dhirs linen trouser suit, which can be matched with other separate pieces, making it a classic addition to the wardrobe.

Necklines and accessories

Necklines and cutouts have also been in the spotlight thanks to the fashionable emphasis at the waistline for Zoom calls. For work, I’ll choose button-down shirts, turtlenecks, regular round or V-neck tees and accessorize them with minimal jewelry. Regular slim fit shirts Zara and quiet 431-88 office folders with minimal embroidery are great options for a weekday phone meeting. Off the shoulders, halters, and strappy tops were the preferred choice for my casual video interactions. I would pair them with trendy earrings from Valliyan, The YV brand by Yashvi Vanani, Deepa gurnani, Studio metallurgy and Lean-to, as well as layered necklaces from Misho Drawings.

I have barely worn denim thanks to the lock. But with the gradual opening of travel, there are plenty of interesting jackets to choose from. I recommend Dhruv Kapoors embroidered; they are such a fun addition to the wardrobe and can enhance any look.

The accessories remain solid, with wicker bags (India straw), straw hats, daring earrings, trendy belts, oversized bags, trendy sunglasses and mask chains (Ishraya, money) adding glamor to muted color palettes. Although I’m not really a hat, I love to collect interesting belts and sunglasses. The old one that I choose Loewe, Gaia cult, Shivan and Narresh, peplum belts Johanna ortiz, Richa khemka, and Alexander McQueen. I usually stay away from parts with embossed logo. For sunglasses, you need Linda farrow, Celine, Karen walker and Dior. And don’t forget your resort essential: a pair of interesting flat sandals to complete the look. I suggest Alameda Turquoiseties adorned with pearls, the Ofis with Ancient greek sandals and the ocean-themed selection of Gaia cult.

The writer is a fashion designer (@stylemuze) and co-founder of Funky Fish and Kairos Home.