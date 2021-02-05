Five facts about the midi dress | Special sections

If you like the freedom of a mini dress, but also the class and coverage of a maxi dress, you have to try this one: the midi dress. Combining the best of both worlds, a midi dress gives you the long lines of a floor-length maxi dress while simultaneously giving you the mobility that a mini dress gives you.

Whether you’re already a longtime midi fan or a new convert to style, here are a few facts you might want to know about the midi dress.

The length of a midi dress

So what exactly qualifies the length of a dress as a midi dress? By definition, it should fall below the knee and above the ankle. Originally the term “midi” was short for “mid-calf,” but now the name has become a bit more inclusive. Anything and everything that goes into this range is worth the title of midi. Anything shorter than that limits mini-dress territory and anything that strikes at or below the ankle is a maxi dress.

Midi dresses come in many different styles

Remember that the term “midi dress” refers only to the length of the skirt of the dress, but does not limit the style and cut of the dress itself.

Midi dresses are very versatile and come in all kinds of different shapes and sizes. There are some popular styles of this dress.

First off, you have your classic bodycon midi dresses, designed to accentuate your curves in the right places and cling to your body in a tight line. Then you have your wrap-style midi dresses, which create movement and flow as you walk. Of course, there are different styles in between, which means there is a midi dress for you.

They can be worn all year round

Since the length of this dress is right in between, it means that you can wear different styles of midi dress all year round. For spring, try a pastel lace midi in a light color. Consider a brighter color or more daring midi dress pattern in summer and a piece of fabric like jersey or cotton that gives you a more breathable feel. In the fall, go for your classic or warm rusty colors in perhaps an embossed material. As for winter, a knit sweater provides soothing warmth while keeping you cool.

The history of noon

How did the midi dress become the fashion front line today? It entered high society in the 1910s, when the hems were starting to get shorter. The flapper era of the 1920s showed a massive gain in popularity of this length, but the springy effect came when we switched back to longer lengths in the 1930s, where they stayed for the entire time. the duration of the great depression.

In the 1950s, the midi skirt returned to the mainstream scene and has been in fashion every decade or so, until recent years. They have now claimed top notch real estate in the fashion world and don’t appear to be going anywhere anytime soon.

Any height can wear them

Since there is a wide range of lengths considered midi, no matter what size you are, you can find a midi dress that fits you perfectly. While those of us who are a bit smaller should be more aware of the exact length of the midi dresses that we buy, the right length of a midi dress can create a lengthening effect on shorter people. For taller midi dress wearers, they accentuate your waist beautifully.