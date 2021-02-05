Fashion
Is the fashion industry behind in the fight against diversity? | Opinion | Eco-business
Unfortunately, the fashion industry is not synonymous with innovation. In fact, it often draws on old, but exclusive legacies that are rarely susceptible to change. At the same time, fashion has been one of the industries hardest hit by the Covid pandemic. But as with every crisis, new opportunities arise. As the fashion world recovers, it will have the opportunity to create a system that allows everyone, not just a few, to be a part of it.
In his most recentreport, theCouncil of Fashion Designers of America(CFDA) highlights how the fashion industry still remains biased towards white men. CDA surveyed more than 1,000 industry employees and found that nearly 60% of respondents believe their company has taken action in response to racial injustice. However, of those who say their company has taken action, less than half (44%) believe it will lead to permanent change.
More troubling, employees of color in the fashion industry feel like they don’t belong. Black employees in particular emphasize a non-inclusive driving environment. Almost a quarter (23 percent) observed biased behavior on a frequent basis, with race / ethnicity and physical appearance being the most common biases.
Almost a quarter of black employees (22%) disagree about the fairness and objectivity of the hiring criteria. This perception is mainly due to unconscious prejudices and the use of references. Only 11 percent of black employees found fashion jobs through friends or family, compared to 26 percent of total respondents.
Finally, black students shared the point of view that black culture has been put forward because it is in fashion right now and brands are only trying to capitalize on this trend. Another issue raised by the report was economic.
37 percent of black employees said they needed to supplement their earnings, compared to just 23 percent of their white counterparts. The study also found that the low-paying nature of internships may also affect the later employment chances of black employees.
All this poses the following question. Is the fashion industry behind in the fight against diversity?
What are we saying?
Diversity is an increasingly important issue for businesses as we move towards a more equitable society. In our most recentanalysis, we examine and relate the effects of diversity on the financial performance of companies.
In our analysis, we focus on gender diversity and specifically look at the percentage of women at different levels of an organization, including the board, management and overall workforce. These metrics capture the current diversity of the business rather than stated policies, providing good insight into the impact of a diverse workforce. Over the period under review, companies with more gender diversity outperformed the universe, while less diverse companies underperformed.
Additionally, our results underscore that gender-diverse businesses are much more likely to disclose data on greenhouse gas emissions.
As Kofi Annan said:who cares wins!
What does it mean?
Inequality in fashion is a systemic problem and structural changes must occur in the larger ecosystem. Collectively, individuals, businesses and industry in general should take action to address the root causes of these inequalities.
In particular, individuals need to change their actions and their way of thinking on a daily basis and companies need to drive organizational changes within their talent portfolio and with employee retention efforts. In addition, the industry in general must coordinate an intervention involving all the actors of influencers, associations such as the CFDA, fashion schools, business coalitions, agencies and funding sources.
To conclude with the words of a black fashion executive: Ultimately we want to have access to people, we want to be part of a community, we want to tell stories and we want to be part of history.
Arabesque is a global group of financial technology companies providing sustainable investment, advisory and data services through advanced ESG and AI capabilities.
