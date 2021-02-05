Cameron Silver, ‘King of Vintage,’ to host book signing and haute couture trunk show on weekends

In 1997, Cameron Silver who earned the nickname King of Vintage opened Decades, a Melrose Avenue boutique filled with handpicked retro dresses from Dior to Chanel.

Before long, the carefully curated Los Angeles storefront began to host a roster of Hollywood stars. Gwen Stefani, Nicole Kidman, Chloe Sevigny, Jennifer Lopez, Jada Pinkett Smith, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Gwyneth Paltrow, Michelle Williams, Julia Roberts and Marisa Tomei among others have all rocked decades of treasures.

From movie premieres and Met Galas to awards shows and magazine cover shoots, the looks created by the keen-eyed Silver continue to surface on celebrities.

Silver who grew up in Beverly Hills and travels all over in search of unique high-end pieces is credited as a vintage catapulting to the red carpet standard it is today. He had a lasting influence on runway trends as well as the Los Angeles dress code.

The daily antics of her shop were filmed in the 2013 Bravo TV series The Dukes of Melrose.

From leading fashion for H by Halston to acting as a creative consultant for the worldwide launch of the Samsonites Fashionaire collection with actress Christina Ricci, Silvers’ career continues to evolve. But, at the heart of her work is the desire to connect with clients and revel in the ethics of fashion as a timeless art.

Taking a break from Cali’s life, Silver has stayed in Boulder, and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on February 11, he will be hosting a book signing at the Pearl Street Malls clothing store. Weekends for its release in 2012 Decades: a century of fashion.

The oversized 10-chapter book that pays homage to Jackie O’s iconic ’60s looks and’ 90s flannel grunge aesthetic, is a must-have for anyone with past issues of Harpers Bazaar and Vogue lined up on their shelves. .

In addition to copies of the colorful coffee table book, the fashion guru will be bringing hand-selected tailoring pieces that will be available for purchase. He will also offer style advice. Shoppers can browse rare gems from decades and check out the new spring collection at weekends.

We caught up with the owner of the famous store to find out his early love for fashion, what visitors can expect from next week’s intimate runway, and why he considers Boulders street style a cut above the rest. .

Daily Camera: Do you remember a time when you knew fashion would be your career path? Aha moments of early childhood?

Cameron Silver: The aha moment was in 1977 when the movie Annie Hall came out and my parents took a very precocious 8 year old to see it. Not long after I bought a fedora, a vest, grabbed a tie from my dad’s closet, rolled up my sleeves on a white shirt that I slipped into my khakis and my parents took me at the iconic Melrose Avenue store, Fred Segal. Every salesperson thought I was the cutest thing so I figured this style got you attention. I had no idea I was going to end up working in fashion around this time, but it was definitely a good time.

DC: What brings you to Boulder and what are you most looking forward to from your next weekend book signing?

CS: I have a great friend here in Boulder and she invited me to visit her. I fell in love with the city and everyone’s style. I am completely inspired. I can’t wait to chat with more locals and forge more friendships because I don’t want to leave.

DC: I know that in addition to copies of your book, you bring in some vintage collectibles that people can buy. Can you tell us what we can expect from these unique treasures?

CS: I’m bringing just a handful of iconic pieces ranging from Chanel jackets from the Karl Lagerfeld era to Yves Saint Laurent Rive Gauche blouses from the 1970s and other surprises that will accompany the recent spring weekend arrivals.

DC: I’m curious what you think of the fashion you’ve seen in Boulder? It’s kind of a running joke that we only wear yoga pants, but I think the Front range is more eclectic than that when it comes to style.

CS: Boulder has incredible style and I told editors in New York that the fashion zeitgeist could perform in this city. There are also some great regional designers and the local retail scene is strong. I love how people mix high tech outdoor fashion with vintage to create a distinct look. Plus, I’m crazy about the way people mix colors. Yesterday I saw a young man in a purple velvet crotchless sweatshirt with a green puffer jacket and a yellow beanie. He looked so cool.

DC: You’ve worked with so many amazing creatives, as far as collaborations go, and you’ve dressed some of the best in Hollywood. Which members of your wishlist would you like to work with in the future?

CS: I’m lucky to have styled so many iconic fashionistas. Would love to work with all of the cast from Bridgerton and Anya Taylor-Joy from The Queens Gambit is spectacular. If Our First Lady, Dr Jill Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris, wants to work with me, I would be honored.

DC: Do you have a favorite fashion decade?

CS: Oh, it’s the 1970s.