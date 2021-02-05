Louis Vuitton Men’s Collection pop-up store opens in LA – WWD





If you’re in the market for a luxury shipping container, head to the new Louis Vuitton temporary men’s store in Beverly Hills. All you have to do is move to Rodeo Drive to sell Virgil Abloh’s spring 2021 collection after a roadshow who has seen the wares in Shanghai, Tokyo, Paris and Miami, the store’s bright red facade is designed to look like a shipping container from the outside, something of a designer theme male show. For those who are taken by the looks, they can purchase their own container measuring approximately 10 feet by 10 feet, emblazoned with “LV” and “Do not open” in white. The containers sell for $ 100,000 and can be “transported by land or sea,” a representative for the brand said. Open Friday only to private customers, the 1,600-square-foot store is already drawing selfie stick carriers and hip Los Angeles kids posing for Instagram. They cannot see into the windowless store from the street and, as the store will operate by appointment only after the private customer period, the public will never be able to see for themselves what is there. interior. But the appearance of the shipping container – believed to be inspired by Abloh’s childhood – also adorned with a giant LV visible from several blocks away, is quite revealing. “This is probably the biggest leap I’ve made in terms of proposing a new system, how it lives and works,” Abloh told WWD in July. “It’s probably the most complete, from the clothes itself and the crafts, to the things you’ll see with the movies and how it turns on.” Without natural light, the store does not try to brighten up artificially. It is painted black, even the ceiling, with part of the floor in different sizes of black and white checkerboard. But the clothes are generally brighter, with a red, yellow, and green color scheme of the flag of Ghana, where Abloh’s parents immigrated, and blue and orange as well. A video presentation of the collection shown in Paris played in a loop on a screen that occupies almost an entire wall in the relatively small space, which will one day essentially become a home for LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s planned Cheval Blanc Hotel. There are a few classically monogrammed pieces in the store, but all adorned with the designers’ new “Zooomies”, cartoonish creatures that end up embroidered on a scarf or sewn onto clothing. Snapchat is also part of the store, with the company logo displayed in some places as a QR code that will take a user to a special feature with the Zoooom characters. The collection itself is neatly curated, with a dozen looks – suits, sweaters and the Abloh version of the utility vest among them – on offer, along with just as many shoes and accessories. In keeping with what the designer advocates as “seasonless” collections, there are also looks from his previous 2020 men’s collection. The store is already pre-selling items to private customers, an associate said, and the store is already pre-selling items to private customers. first day of private meetings is well booked. Louis Vuitton did not comment on the sales performance of the store’s previous locations. The store is expected to close at the end of February.







