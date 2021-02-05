Maison Alaia chooses Pieter Mulier as Creative Director – WWD

More than three years after the death of fashion legend Azzedine Alaïa, the house that bears her name hired Pieter Mulier as artistic director.

Best known for his work as Raf Simons’ right-hand man at Jil Sander, Dior and Calvin Klein, Mulier started immediately and presented his first Maison Alaïa collection for the spring-summer 2022 season.

The Belgian designer will be based in Paris and takes up the torch of a couturier almost universally recognized for his rigorous methods and his dedication to hyper-feminine and flattering silhouettes.

Disclosing the rental exclusively to WWD, Maison Alaïa General Manager Myriam Serrano said it was an emotional day.

“His appointment marks the opening of an important new chapter for our house as we jointly seek to carry Alaïa’s core values ​​and distinctive style into the future,” Serrano said.

“Pieter is distinguished by remarkable technical talent and dedication to craftsmanship, a strong sense of construction and a sense of timeless beauty which is deeply rooted in the creative approach of our house,” she continued. , also praising his “quick wit, genuine generosity and unwavering humanity.”

High-level hiring is the latest sign of the creative renewal of Compagnie Financière Richemont, mother of Alaïa and Chloé, which appointed Gabriela Hearst its new creative director at the end of last year. Hearst is expected to show its first collection in early March during Paris Fashion Week. Last month, during Paris Couture Week, AZ Factory, a joint venture between Richemont and designer Alber Elbaz, unveiled its first models and put them up for sale online.

In a statement, Mulier declared that joining Maison Alaïa is “an absolute dream”.

“Always ahead of his time and open to all arts and cultures, Azzedine Alaïa’s powerful vision has served as inspiration, because he has always sought to give the time necessary for an innovative and sustainable creation”, t -he declares. “It is with this tremendous feeling of admiration and responsibility that I will seek to bring to life her legacy of celebrating femininity and placing women at the heart of creation.

“I look forward to meeting Alaïa’s valued clients and friends as well as the Alaïa Foundation, and together shaping the future of this legendary house,” he added.

After studying design and architecture at the Institut Supérieur d’Architecture “ Saint-Luc ” in Brussels, Mulier began his career in fashion with the men’s brand Raf Simons in Antwerp, and widened his sphere of design to women’s clothing and accessories alongside Simons when the latter took over the creative direction of Jil Sander.

A low-key presence on the fashion scene posting artwork, groovy buildings, and photos of her adorable search-crazed dog John John on his Instagram feed, Mulier rose to prominence during his Dior days, stealing from numerous scenes in “Dior et moi”, a 2014 Documentary by Frédéric Tcheng which retraces Simons’ first two emotionally charged months as artistic director of the French fashion house.

When Simons moved to New York to become Creative Director of Calvin Klein, Mulier was appointed Creative Director and was responsible for the implementation of Simons’ creative and design vision for men’s ready-to-wear. and feminine, as well as bridge lines and accessories and better clothing. . Simons brought Mulier out for his track arcs. Mulier also led all the men’s and women’s design teams within the Calvin Klein brand, under the leadership of Simons.

This impressive and varied resume, along with his architectural background, has earned Mulier the plum job at Alaïa, where collections start with 3D shapes rather than flat sketches.

It is understood that Mulier will devote himself exclusively to Maison Alaïa, and he should bring a boost of innovation and fashion novelty to the house.

Selecting a new creative chef at Alaïa was a delicate operation, given the imposing legacy of the late Tunisian couturier and the fierce loyalty of the collaborators he left behind. He died in November 2017 at the age of 77.

An emblematic couturier of the modern era, Alaïa was known for his refusal to comply with industry schedules and marketing pressures, preferring to work at his own pace. He gained international fame in the 1980s thanks to the success of his evening gowns, cozy knitwear and sculpted leathers, and was nicknamed “the king of the hanger” because his clothes fit like a second. skin.

Since his death, the house has reinterpreted the designs of its vast archives and made limited movements of expansion, in accordance with its rigorous philosophy and at its own pace.

Serrano, who quietly joined Alaïa in 2019 from Chloé, where she had been her communications and accessories director, last year presented a wardrobe of Alaïa’s most iconic creations called Les Editions in a gesture to enthusiasts – and with the aim of recruiting future ones. The first 30 looks, ranging from 1981 to 2017, were featured alongside Alaïa’s spring 2021 collection and made their retail debut last November.

A second batch was presented alongside the fall 2021 collection last month.

Since Richemont’s takeover of Alaïa in 2007, the conglomerate has invested in staffing, a three-story flagship in an 18th-century mansion in Paris that opened in 2013, and a location on New Bond Street in London which opened in 2018.

Serrano addressed the theme of creative renewal by an interview with WWD last year, revealing that the house has recruited new talent in accessories and knitwear. She also admitted that the house was considering a second step that could involve hiring an art director.

