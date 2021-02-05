Fashion mogul Peter Nygard denied bail by Canadian judge





Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard was denied bail by a Manitoba judge on Friday, meaning he could spend years in jail while fighting extradition to the United States, where he faces charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and other alleged crimes. dozens of women and teenage girls. The 79-year-old multimillionaire is accused of using the influence of his company, his money and his employees to recruit adult and underage women over the age of 25 in the United States, Bahamas and Canada for his sexual gratification and that of his associates, according to a federal indictment of nine counts, filed by the United States attorneys office in Manhattan in December. Mr. Nygard has been incarcerated in Winnipeg, Manitoba since his arrest on December 14th. Keeping him in jail during this time of Covid-19 is nothing less than a death sentence, his lawyer Jay Prober told court last month. In her oral ruling, Judge Shawn Greenberg said she had no confidence that Mr. Nygard would comply with a bail order to have no contact with witnesses in the lawsuit against him.

And while it factored in the high rates of Covid-19 in prison and Mr. Nygards is in poor health, Judge Greenberg said, the pandemic is not a free jail release card. Until last year, Mr. Nygard was the head of a multinational women’s fashion company, Nygard International, which he privately owned and built from scratch. It was best known for selling leggings and tops to middle-aged women in its own outlets and department stores, and at its peak had 12,000 employees. This made Mr. Nygard very rich. In 2014, Canadian Business Magazine estimated his wealth at $ 750 million. After federal officials raided his home in Los Angeles and his headquarters in New York in February 2020, Mr. Nygard resigned. His company then filed for bankruptcy in Canada and the United States.

Mr Nygard appeared in court via video link from the prison, wearing a face mask and a gray blue shirt issued by the prison. He sat still, looking straight ahead and offering no physical reaction after hearing the judges’ decision. Kim Wheeler contributed reporting from Winnipeg, Manitoba.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos