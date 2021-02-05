7 affordable watches even die-hard watchmakers approve of





As men's fashion goes, the same goes for the watch world. When men's fashion was at the heart of Mad Men mania 10 years ago, collectors couldn't get enough of elegant Don Draper dress watches. The rise of Americana coincided with the resurgence of rugged vintage diving models, the watchmaking equivalent of a pair of deeply weathered selvedge jeans. And now that we're wearing some bafflingly consistent sweatpants, casual, cool, and incredibly affordable watches are skyrocketing to the top of watch-lover's wish lists. Today we take practical timekeeping for granted, but it was not until WWI that the wristwatch became a mass-produced utility tool, in part thanks to the Hamilton brand, which had a contract for issue rugged field watches to US troops. Now, amid our renewed interest in honest watches at honest prices, Hamilton is enjoying a renaissance. The Hamilton Khaki Pilot Pioneer captures the spirit of the original military design, and at $ 845, it's as essential a piece whether you have two or twenty watches. A lot of people think that serious watches are only from top Swiss brands, but there are many brands like Hamiltont that exude quality and claim practicality. Unlike those of the biggest names in the biz, the collections of these brands are not defined by excess and exclusivity, but by constant coldness. Take the Longines heritage 1945 ($ 1,800), which combines a killer mid-century aesthetic with the ease of maintenance of a new watch, meaning you skip the hassle of maintaining a 70-year-old watch. For a little more money you can get a Big Crown Pointer Date by Oris, an independent manufacturer that takes a relaxed approach to the art of Swiss watchmaking, which is why you'll often see Orises alongside Pateks in the chests of hardcore enthusiasts. And then there is the Intereuropa by Autodromo, a young New York label. It's a new creation, but for just $ 1,250 you get elegant, temporal movement in an ensemble that captures the romance of the most elegant era in motorsport as skillfully as any contemporary racing piece. Recently, even watch heavyweights like Breitling and TAG Heuer have come up with designs that are as fun and easy to put on as a plastic Swatch. New Breitling Top Time and TAG Heuer Carrera Montreal The models feature brightly colored dials that seem to recognize how much most people want to wear watches (and clothes) today. They're limited edition, but unlike more fashionable chronographs, both are available at retail ($ 4,990 and $ 6,750, respectively). Ironically, the label that has perhaps received the biggest boost in the #WFH lifestyle is Casio, maker of the legendary G-Shock. Maybe the growing ubiquity of smartwatches has opened the door to simpler forms of digital timekeeping, or maybe the chance to own a classic '80s metal design for just $ 600 is too good to pass up. . Either way, G-Shock can barely keep all the metal GMWB5000GD-9 in stock. You would be surprised how many great collectors wear these watches. But that's the same reason neither of us wore our suits. It is simply fair to wear a casual watch that fits into real life. Hope our appreciation for easygoing and accessible timepieces will continue long after we put our sweatpants away. A version of this story originally appears in the February 2021 issue with the headline "Seven Affordable Watches Even Hardcore Watchmakers Approve".

