Fashion CEO hires soar in 2020



The ready-to-wear category attracted the most incoming CEOs (up 24.5%), followed by a treble among footwear, fast fashion and jewelry / accessories companies to 13.7 % each. Female representation among new CEOs increased 6.4% year on year from 2019, according to report called New fashion CEOs at the top of 2021: moving forward despite a year of crisis released this month by algorithmic merchandising company Nextail. Women CEOs appointed in 2020: Sandra Mertens-Lustig – Lulu Guinness

Michelle Ryan – Agent Provacateur

Angela Cretu – Avon

Johanna Andersson – Totme

Helen Aboah – Urban Zen

Katharine Poulter – Laura Ashley (January-June 2020)

Jan Singer – J.Crew (February – November 2020)

Libby Wadle – J. Crew

Liz Fraser – Kate Spade

Helena Helmersson – H&M

Lisa Attia – Moynat

Ashley Merrill – Outdoor Voice

Benedetta Petruzzo – Miu Miu

Hannah Colman – Jimmy Choo

Pippa Wicks – John Lewis

Sue Y. Nabi – Coty

Shira Sue Carmi – Altuzarra

Sonia Syngal – Gap, Inc.

Mary Beech – Sarah Flint

Rachel Osbourne – Ted Baker

Sarah Welsh – Group N Brown

Hillary Super – Anthropology Group

Anne de Vergeron – Repossi

Sandra Stangl – Banana Republic

Jan Marchant – Florence and Fred

Sally Scott – Klekt

Cline Assimon – De Beers Jewelry

Hali Borenstein – Reform

Chun Li – Lazada

Charlotte Werner – Giambattista Valli

Joanne Crevoiserat – Tapestry

Nancy Green – Old Navy

Lauren Hobart – Dick’s Sporting Goods

Barbara Werschine – Éric Bompard

Claire Spofford – J. Jill

Alessandra Rossi – Machine-A

Annie Young-Scrivner – Wella

Shelia Harrington – Group of Free People

Shelia Harrington – Group of Free People Marisa Selfa – North Sails

Kristina Lukes – Nelly

Molly Langenstein – Chico’s

Simona Cattaneo – Kylie Cosmetics

Joann Cheng – Lanvin This report shows that despite the aftermath of Covid-19, companies were as much planning for the future as they were trying to deal with immediate problems, says Joaquin Villalba, CEO and co-founder of Nextail. Hiring fashion retailers reflects their strategies for succeeding in the new retail landscape, entrusting leadership that will lead the way in making fashion retail a better and more sustainable place. To produce the report, Nextail collected publicly available information on the executives announced to join fashion companies as CEOs in 2020 and their predecessors. Headhunter firm Korn Ferry released a study this week showing the number of female CEOs hired by UK retail firms fell to eight in 2020, from 11 in 2019.

; if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version='2.0'; n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0; t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0]; s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,'script', 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js'); fbq('init', '174420919877221'); fbq('track', 'PageView');





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos