Fashion CEO hires soar in 2020
The ready-to-wear category attracted the most incoming CEOs (up 24.5%), followed by a treble among footwear, fast fashion and jewelry / accessories companies to 13.7 % each.
Female representation among new CEOs increased 6.4% year on year from 2019, according to report called New fashion CEOs at the top of 2021: moving forward despite a year of crisis released this month by algorithmic merchandising company Nextail.
Women CEOs appointed in 2020:
- Sandra Mertens-Lustig – Lulu Guinness
- Michelle Ryan – Agent Provacateur
- Angela Cretu – Avon
- Johanna Andersson – Totme
- Helen Aboah – Urban Zen
- Katharine Poulter – Laura Ashley (January-June 2020)
- Jan Singer – J.Crew (February – November 2020)
- Libby Wadle – J. Crew
- Liz Fraser – Kate Spade
- Helena Helmersson – H&M
- Lisa Attia – Moynat
- Ashley Merrill – Outdoor Voice
- Benedetta Petruzzo – Miu Miu
- Hannah Colman – Jimmy Choo
- Pippa Wicks – John Lewis
- Sue Y. Nabi – Coty
- Shira Sue Carmi – Altuzarra
- Sonia Syngal – Gap, Inc.
- Mary Beech – Sarah Flint
- Rachel Osbourne – Ted Baker
- Sarah Welsh – Group N Brown
- Hillary Super – Anthropology Group
- Anne de Vergeron – Repossi
- Sandra Stangl – Banana Republic
- Jan Marchant – Florence and Fred
- Sally Scott – Klekt
- Cline Assimon – De Beers Jewelry
- Hali Borenstein – Reform
- Chun Li – Lazada
- Charlotte Werner – Giambattista Valli
- Joanne Crevoiserat – Tapestry
- Nancy Green – Old Navy
- Lauren Hobart – Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Barbara Werschine – Éric Bompard
- Claire Spofford – J. Jill
- Alessandra Rossi – Machine-A
- Annie Young-Scrivner – Wella
Shelia Harrington – Group of Free People
- Marisa Selfa – North Sails
- Kristina Lukes – Nelly
- Molly Langenstein – Chico’s
- Simona Cattaneo – Kylie Cosmetics
- Joann Cheng – Lanvin
This report shows that despite the aftermath of Covid-19, companies were as much planning for the future as they were trying to deal with immediate problems, says Joaquin Villalba, CEO and co-founder of Nextail. Hiring fashion retailers reflects their strategies for succeeding in the new retail landscape, entrusting leadership that will lead the way in making fashion retail a better and more sustainable place.
To produce the report, Nextail collected publicly available information on the executives announced to join fashion companies as CEOs in 2020 and their predecessors.
Headhunter firm Korn Ferry released a study this week showing the number of female CEOs hired by UK retail firms fell to eight in 2020, from 11 in 2019.
