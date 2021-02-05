Fashion East reveals its new AW21 designer line





Where do the top emerging designers in the UK come from? None other than London’s Fashion East talent incubator. With alumni like Kim Jones, Simone Rocha, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, and Mowalola Ogunlesi, to name a few, the nonprofit initiative is a hotbed of future fashion superstars. Founded by Lulu Kennedy in 2000, Fashion East began as a way for designers without financial support to showcase their designs. However, over the years it has become the place to spot new names to know, and it’s a highlight of the London Fashion Week schedule, with some serious power-FROW where careers can be launched through a single Instagram post. Fashion Easts AW21 range. © Fashion East As the fall / winter 2021 ready-to-wear season kicks off next week, Fashion East has exclusively shared its new Power range with Vogue. Alongside the three creators back to the show Nancy dojaka, Goom Heo and Maximilian are two new faces: HRH and Alleyne Champion. I’m excited about this very diverse group of talent, says Kennedy. Not only for their refusal to stop creating under difficult circumstances, but also for their energy and the optimism they bring to the table. © Goom Heo. Photograph by Trinity Ellis Who is part of the Fashion Easts AW21 range? London-based accessories designer Hannah, who likes to wear just her first name, from HRH (formerly known as the Monster Coat Club), explores the complexity of technical sportswear in her designs. Whether figure skating or rhythmic gymnastics, his designs encompass athletic sensibility with a healthy dose of play in crafting and embellishment. Each accessory comes from a desire to create delicious things for those around me that I love, says Hannah, 30. And who doesn’t need a little of that now? My work is about sharing dreams, says Jawara Alleyne, 29-year-old designer, born in the Caribbean. To imagine a new future, it is important for people of color to be empowered to tell their own stories and to see themselves reflected through their own lenses. A graduate of the prestigious MA Fashion program at Central Saint Martins, Alleyne explores the archetypal codes of men’s fashion and redefines them with a sensitive touch. Maximilian spring / summer 2021. There is also a lot of excitement to be expected from returnees. There are the sexy and confident designs of British Trinidadian Maximilian Davis, 25, of Maximilian, the critically acclaimed 2020 star whose clothes have previously been worn by Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky. Then there are the delicate layers of sheer silks in the works of Albanian designer Nensi Dojaka, 27, which serve both sensuality and strength. Meanwhile, Korean-born designer Goom Heo, 29, is bringing a romantic, quirky take on sportswear to men’s fashion. Once again, this coming season, designers are expected to present in a virtual format, which, as always, raises the challenge of cutting down on the noise of content oversaturation. But for the Fashion Easts class of 2021? Expect nothing less than the brilliant Hopkins, Alleyne, Davis, Dojaka and Heo are sure to captivate with their highly anticipated collections. The future is here and, as always, the fashion industry should be ready to take notice. More from British Vogue:







