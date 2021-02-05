The essentials of the winter wardrobe for men 2021





When it comes to dressing, winter is all about finding a way to look good while still staying warm. Fortunately, these two things tend to go hand in hand, especially in a season when soft flannels, down jackets, and comfy fleeces are all easy to use. While many of us have spent much of the pandemic holed up at home in the most comfortable loungewear we could find, the time to get out and get things done is upon us (or, at least, almost is). So we’re here to make the transition easier with easy-going winter clothing options that will make you feel like you’re camping under a blanket on the sofa, even if you brave the worst of the elements. Buckle up, guys, it’s time to really start dressing.

Cotton flannel shirt A flannel shirt is the The essentials of the WFH winter – and at this price you can stock up on plenty. Wear one with a simple white tee and beanie for a slim fit and Zoom-worthy fit. Ultra light down gilet Uniqlo’s featherlight down gilet takes all the guesswork out of layering. No, it won’t keep you warm when it’s 4 degrees, but (spoiler alert!) Neither will your overcoat. Slip it on as a midlayer between your sweater and your coat, and boom, you’re ready for the next polar vortex. In less brutal times, it might even work as a top layer (looking at you, spring and fall). It’s three hot seasons here. Relaxed Long Sleeve T-Shirt Richer poorer

richer-poorer.com $ 54.00 An unmissable color, a dropped shoulder, a boxy fit and – best of all – a ribbed sweater-like hem on the sleeves and neckline. This is not just any old long sleeve t-shirt. Slim indigo chambray shirt Thanks to the WFH, a whole series of questionable dress practices are now considered acceptable. Chief among them: wear the same thing for several days in a row. This indigo shirt was made for that. Like your favorite jeans, they will go perfectly with every wear. Officer pants in slub twill Buck mason

buckmason.com $ 848,852.00 Your must-have vintage military pants, but with a sharper profile. Take them on the days when a pair of sweatshirts isn’t enough. Funny Turtleneck TED BAKER LONDON

nordstrom.com $ 119.00 Nothing says winter like a turtleneck. It’s your secret weapon for staying comfortable while staying together – and most importantly, staying warm. This premium option from Ted Baker comes in a slim fit, so it’s perfect for layering under a thicker top layer. Teddy zipped jacket COS

cosstores.com $ 125.00 It’s plush fleece season. Don’t hit it until you’ve tried it. Alpine knit shirt Faherty

fahertybrand.com $ 148.00 Your softest sweater and favorite flannel just a baby and it’s this knit overshirt. It’s the perfect combination of comfort and warmth for WFH (feel a theme here?). Wool-blend utility pants Scotch & Soda

scotch-soda.com $ 149.00 Wool pants are vastly underestimated in our WFH reality. They don’t have to look like something you would wear to the office. In fact, the more substantial and functional, the better. Starburst hoodie Supervsn Studios

supervsn.com $ 188.00 There is no problem with a quality hoodie. This thick fleece option from Los Angeles-based Supervsn comes with ribbed side panels and a chenille patch. Cotswold knit Wax London

huckberry.com $ 195.00 This sweater in contrasting colors is the mood for a dull and cool day. Light some candles, put on a record, grab a book, and ignore the outside world for a while. Long sleeve polo shirt Todd Snyder

toddsnyder.com $ 228.00 The kind of thing you would expect to see on the set of Once upon a time … in Hollywood-or The talented Mr. Ripley—It combines comfort and retro flair in one super-comfortable package. DB Flannel Darryl Brown

darrylbrown.com $ 240.00 It’s the king of flannel shirts, designed by workwear mastermind Darryl Brown. It’s made from a thick wool blend, so it’s much warmer and more durable than its cotton counterparts. Zipped striped merino sweater Paul smith

farfetch.com $ 340.00 This bespoke merino wool zip-up is sleek, streamlined, and ready to throw over a t-shirt when a last-minute Zoom invitation pops up. Melrose Insulated Field Parka Mist Saturdays NYC

saturdaysnyc.com $ 345.00 We sleep with mid-weight coats. Sure, a gigantic parka is great for colder days, but we’ve learned the hard way that as soon as the temperature rises above 32 degrees, you sweat underneath. It’s a solid choice that will keep you warm and dry, as long as you’re not stuck in a blizzard or bomb cyclone (remember that?). RB2180 Sunglasses Ray-Ban

sunglasshut.com $ 179.00 While you may feel less heat from the winter sun, make no mistake: mirror-like snow reflects and intensifies these harmful UV rays. Eye protection is a staple of your wardrobe every season, period. Get expert style advice, every day Adam schubak

