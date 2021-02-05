Fashion successes and failures for stars born in February | Gallery

By Megan Riedlinger

9:45 a.m. PST, February 5, 2021

It's officially Aquarius season! Wonderwall.com brings together the best and worst fashion moments from stars born in February, starting with February 16 daughter Elizabeth Olsen. Although she comes from a very fashionable family, she is Elizabeth in the Elizabeth and James fashion line of sisters Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen, she does not always score a fashion success. A concrete example? That disastrous Dior number she wore to a screening of "Wind River" in 2017. That sleepy collar design was bad enough when we thought it was a dress, but it was actually a full jumpsuit with a waistline. belted and wide pleated pants. Yikes! Read on for our favorite look on the Marvel star, plus more February birthday fashions.

Fortunately, Elizabeth Olsen had a much better Dior moment earlier that year while attending the Christian Dior fashion show. The stylish actress wore this killer striped fringed crop top combo with a pair of pointed toe pumps, square undertones and a yellow clutch.

Jennifer Aniston celebrates her birthday every year on February 11. One of our least favorite looks for the star happens to be this 2016 moment when she sported a very busy Robert Cavalli number at the first "Office Christmas Party". The printed dress was a bit too casual for a movie premiere.

We’re going back over two decades with our next pick! In 1999, Jennifer Aniston arrived at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in this typical ’90s look, a handkerchief cropped top and a matching slung skirt. Not only did she pull it off, but it became our favorite star look.

Girl February 20 Rihanna has always rocked couture, so picking our least favorite look was a challenge. We have to go with her gold pick Poiret at the ‘Ocean’s 8’ premiere in 2018, thanks in large part to the odd neckline and the funky, crushed, shiny fabric.

Choosing a favorite Rihanna look was just as difficult, but we have to go with this jaw-dropping look from her annual Diamond Ball in 2018. Alexis Mabille’s outfit featured a lacy jumpsuit under a strategically placed oversized bow that flowed into a demi-skirt. , which she complemented with simple white strappy sandals.

Dakota Fanning celebrates her birthday on February 23. The stylish star very rarely makes fashion faux pas, but this daring Kenzo mini dress she wore to the Fashion Media Awards in 2014 wasn’t a big hit. We weren’t crazy about that charged print or those electric blue corners she added.

Our favorite Dakota Fanning dress floated the red carpet at the 2020 Golden Globes. This stunning lilac Dior design featured puffed sleeves, an empire waist, and a delicate layered tulle skirt. From the color to the silhouette, everything about this dreamy design blew us away.

Jameela Jamil has served up some pretty glaring fashion lacks, but one of our least favorite looks has to be the Balmain design she wore at the Glamor Women of the Year Awards 2019. The February 27 birthday girl did a bad choice with the orange and black eye pollution which included a sequined corset waistband and added insult to injury when she paired it with polka dot tights.

When it comes to our very favorite Jameela Jamil look, it has to be her Primetime Emmys 2019 dress. The actress arrived at the show in this stunning Monique Lhuillier confection that rocked us Princess Jasmine with her lovely pale turquoise hue. The ball gown featured an off-the-shoulder sleeve and a unique little cutout on the bodice. She added another big pop of color with a bold pink lip.

Kate Mara’s 2011 Screen Actors Guild Awards dress fell flat for us. The fashionista, who celebrates her birthday on February 27, donned this beige Herve Leger number at the event, marking the star’s biggest fashion miss we’ve seen. The skirt of the sleeveless design was tiered and had different textures, which didn’t seem to flow and seriously disappointed us.

We love a good pantsuit, and Kate Mara’s gorgeous green velvet choice is one of our all-time favorites. The star attended the Humane Society’s “To the Rescue” gala in 2017 in this Christian Siriano style and paired it with gold sandals.

From wide sleeves to off the shoulders to wide pants, the two-piece look of Emanuel Ungaro, daughter of February 10, Elizabeth Banks, missed the mark in 2017 at the Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit. The black choker and chunky black sandals only made matters worse.

Then a two-piece look that we loved! Elizabeth Banks rocked this Monique Lhuillier coordinated ensemble at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar party, it’s amazing what a different figure in the bottom can do. She paired her off-the-shoulder puff-sleeve crop top with a full skirt this time for a fabulous and sizzling fashion statement.

Sorry, Millie Bobby Brown, but this one was a serious dud. Returning to the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards, the actress arrived in this Calvin Klein by Appointment mini dress with a train detail at the back. The pale pink dress with a halter neckline was already a little too casual, but the addition of space buns and sneakers solidified this look as one of the worst yet for the February 19 girl.

The Givenchy mini dress that Millie Bobby Brown wore to a 2019 “Stranger Things” event in Los Angeles was a major improvement. The cute design featured spaghetti straps, off-the-shoulder sleeves and a ruffled skirt as well as a black lace trim. Complete that fabulous look? White Killer sandals.

We’ve never been a fan of the high-low look, and Gemma Arterton’s 2008 Balmain dress at the “Quantum of Solace” premiere proves exactly why. This funky figure fell flat with its front resembling a tiny miniskirt and its back cascading dramatically into a train. Add in those stern (and heavily studded 2000s) embellishments and you’ve got our least favorite look from this February 2nd birthday girl.

Our favorite fashion moment Gemma Arterton came during the closing ceremony of the Venice Film Festival in 2016. She wore this gorgeous bubblegum pink asymmetric dress with a ruffle detail at the neckline and a perfectly pleated skirt.

Well, that’s an outfit. February 17th girl Paris Hilton has worn funky looks in the past, but we think her Christian Cowan x Powerpuff Girl runway look takes the cake. The creation of black and pink tulle combined with stern leather leggings and boots completely lost us in 2019.

Pink is her color! Paris Hilton arrived at the 2013 premiere of “The Bling Ring” in this cute bubblegum pink dress. From the lace details to the pleated skirt, the feminine dress pairs perfectly with these pale pink heels.

Emma Roberts arrived at the Fashion Awards 2019 in London two months too late for Halloween. Her severe and dramatic black dress from The Attico featured too much sequin, a high-low hem with a train and long gloves trimmed with white feathers, a messy look that looked like a darker-than-seam suit.