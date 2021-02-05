Julianne Hough shows off dancer’s figure in mini tuxedo dress as fans react





February 05, 2021 – 15:47 GMT



Jenni McKnight Julianne Hough looked sensational as she showed off her dancer’s figure in a mini tuxedo dress

Julianne Hough is like a traveling advertisement explaining why dancing is good for your body. The Dancing with the stars alum flaunted her toned dancer figure in a mini tuxedo dress for a fun Instagram clip – and she looked amazing! MORE: Julianne Hough Looks Amazing In One-Of-A-Kind Workout Outfit Walking happily towards the camera surrounded by a blue background, Julianne swung her hips and pointed her feet before blowing a cheeky kiss. Loading the player … WATCH: Julianne Hough and her lookalike mom show off their amazing numbers Her thigh-high dress flaunted her skinny legs, to which she added a bit of height in a pair of black and nude pointy heels. Her bronde hair – brown and blonde – was styled in effortless waves and she accented her eyes with a smoky brown balanced against a glossy pink lip. Captioning the clip, she wrote: “Happy dancing to welcome NEW events in this wonderful NEW month. “ MORE: Find Out What Julianne Hough eats for Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner MORE: Julianne Hough Shares Inside Insight Of Very Glamorous Private Jet Julianne looked amazing in her mini dress His fans were quick to respond, with a comment: “Beautiful, strong and inspiring. Huge hugs and kisses.” A second wrote: “So much joy. This dress rocks!” A third added: “The most beautiful girl in the world.” There’s no denying that Julianne is a gorgeous woman, and we can see where she looks from after sharing some funny videos during a mother-daughter outing earlier this week. Julianne’s low-cut dress was a hit with fans Enjoying a dip in an outdoor pool and soak in the sauna with her mom Marriedann, Julianne shared a few clips – watch above – of their day, aptly calling her mom “gorgeous” in one. of his messages. “My mom is just SUPERB,” She wrote on a video of Mariann rocking a snake-print swimsuit enjoying the view. Julianne and her mother are so alike Her age-defying mom also braved the “freezing” temperatures with Julianne as they held hands and jumped into the pool together. The professional dancer herself looked amazing as usual, showcasing her athletic figure in a pink crochet bikini top and floral briefs. Find out more HELLO! American stories here Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.







